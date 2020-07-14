All apartments in Reno
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:31 AM

Latitude 39

9870 Double R Blvd · (858) 947-6296
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9870 Double R Blvd, Reno, NV 89521
Double R Blvd

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 333 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,623

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 772 sqft

Unit 531 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,759

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 766 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 728 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,929

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1062 sqft

Unit 318 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,941

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1036 sqft

Unit 331 · Avail. Sep 13

$1,973

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1062 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Latitude 39.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
parking
courtyard
e-payments
playground
We are open! With the wellbeing of our customers, employees, and community in mind, we are currently conducting business through phone, e-mail, virtual tour, and pre-scheduled self-guided tour options. Our in-person office hours are temporarily on hold. Self-Guided Tours and Virtual Tours are available at all of our Lewis Communities. Call to schedule a time to explore our community or tour virtually on your own time. Brand New Apartment Homes, Now Leasing! Nestled lakeside in the heart of the South Meadows employment and shopping district, Latitude 39 Apartment Homes offer a unique living experience. Enjoy breathtaking views of the lake while enjoying the resort pool and spa. Relax at the outdoor fireplace or enjoy the wi-fi at the clubhouse that includes a 24-hour fitness center, business center, community room and more. Pamper your pup at the indoor dog spa or outdoor dog park and foster imagination at the play area featuring unique play cubes. Incredible interiors make the ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $275
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 200.00
rent: 35.00
limit: 2
fee: 175.00
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease, Attached Garages: Included in lease. Garage lot, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Latitude 39 have any available units?
Latitude 39 has 6 units available starting at $1,623 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does Latitude 39 have?
Some of Latitude 39's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Latitude 39 currently offering any rent specials?
Latitude 39 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Latitude 39 pet-friendly?
Yes, Latitude 39 is pet friendly.
Does Latitude 39 offer parking?
Yes, Latitude 39 offers parking.
Does Latitude 39 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Latitude 39 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Latitude 39 have a pool?
Yes, Latitude 39 has a pool.
Does Latitude 39 have accessible units?
No, Latitude 39 does not have accessible units.
Does Latitude 39 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Latitude 39 has units with dishwashers.

