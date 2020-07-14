Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access package receiving cats allowed parking courtyard e-payments playground

We are open! With the wellbeing of our customers, employees, and community in mind, we are currently conducting business through phone, e-mail, virtual tour, and pre-scheduled self-guided tour options. Our in-person office hours are temporarily on hold. Self-Guided Tours and Virtual Tours are available at all of our Lewis Communities. Call to schedule a time to explore our community or tour virtually on your own time. Brand New Apartment Homes, Now Leasing! Nestled lakeside in the heart of the South Meadows employment and shopping district, Latitude 39 Apartment Homes offer a unique living experience. Enjoy breathtaking views of the lake while enjoying the resort pool and spa. Relax at the outdoor fireplace or enjoy the wi-fi at the clubhouse that includes a 24-hour fitness center, business center, community room and more. Pamper your pup at the indoor dog spa or outdoor dog park and foster imagination at the play area featuring unique play cubes. Incredible interiors make the ...