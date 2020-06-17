All apartments in Paradise
Find more places like Siegel Suites - Swenson 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Paradise, NV
/
Siegel Suites - Swenson 2
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

Siegel Suites - Swenson 2

4075 University Center Dr · (702) 803-3450
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Paradise
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4075 University Center Dr, Paradise, NV 89119

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit One Bedroom Suite One Bath · Avail. now

$1,253

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 408 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit Two Bedroom Suite Two Bath · Avail. now

$1,578

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 606 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
new construction
parking
air conditioning
elevator
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
new construction
Move In Today: Fully Furnished One and Two Bedroom Apartments.

***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $289.05 ***

BRAND NEW BUILDING!

Apartment Home Features & Amenities:
• Brand New Construction
• Large 1 & 2 Bedroom Apartments
• Fully Furnished
• No Pets Allowed
• Bad Credit OK
• No long-term lease required
• Rent by the week or month*
• Elevator Access
• Flatscreen TVs with Free Premium Cable
• Utilities Included
• High-speed wireless internet available
• Onsite Laundry Facilities
• Located near UNLV
• Siegel Rewards® Program: The More You Stay, The More You Earn!

Free Siegel Reward Program
Earn points every time you pay your rent or refer a friend. Use your points to treat yourself to free rent, free slot play, food, movies, gift cards, and much more!.

Managed by The Siegel Group
Equal Housing Opportunity
Pricing may include current special and is subject to change without notice.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4382663)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Siegel Suites - Swenson 2 have any available units?
Siegel Suites - Swenson 2 has 2 units available starting at $1,253 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Siegel Suites - Swenson 2 have?
Some of Siegel Suites - Swenson 2's amenities include on-site laundry, new construction, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Siegel Suites - Swenson 2 currently offering any rent specials?
Siegel Suites - Swenson 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Siegel Suites - Swenson 2 pet-friendly?
No, Siegel Suites - Swenson 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paradise.
Does Siegel Suites - Swenson 2 offer parking?
Yes, Siegel Suites - Swenson 2 does offer parking.
Does Siegel Suites - Swenson 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, Siegel Suites - Swenson 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Siegel Suites - Swenson 2 have a pool?
No, Siegel Suites - Swenson 2 does not have a pool.
Does Siegel Suites - Swenson 2 have accessible units?
No, Siegel Suites - Swenson 2 does not have accessible units.
Does Siegel Suites - Swenson 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, Siegel Suites - Swenson 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Siegel Suites - Swenson 2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Siegel Suites - Swenson 2 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Siegel Suites - Swenson 2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Copper Creek
9490 Bermuda Rd
Paradise, NV 89123
Cottonwood Creek
3149 E Desert Inn Rd
Paradise, NV 89121
Spectrum at Katie
1601 E Katie Ave
Paradise, NV 89119
The Milo
3850 Mountain Vista St
Paradise, NV 89121
Twain Estates
3651 Arville Street
Paradise, NV 89103
Woodhaven
3650 Stober Blvd
Paradise, NV 89103
Camino 1107
1089 E Desert Inn Rd
Paradise, NV 89169
Parkside Villas
8400 S Maryland Pkwy
Paradise, NV 89123

Similar Pages

Paradise 1 BedroomsParadise 2 Bedrooms
Paradise Apartments with ParkingParadise Pet Friendly Places
Paradise Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Vegas, NVHenderson, NVSpring Valley, NVNorth Las Vegas, NV
Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Silverado RanchParadise Palms
The Strip

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Nevada-Las VegasRoseman University of Health Sciences
College of Southern NevadaNevada State College
Touro University Nevada
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity