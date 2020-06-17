Siegel Suites - Swenson 2

Amenities
Move In Today: Fully Furnished One and Two Bedroom Apartments.
***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $289.05 ***
BRAND NEW BUILDING!
Apartment Home Features & Amenities:
• Brand New Construction
• Large 1 & 2 Bedroom Apartments
• Fully Furnished
• No Pets Allowed
• Bad Credit OK
• No long-term lease required
• Rent by the week or month*
• Elevator Access
• Flatscreen TVs with Free Premium Cable
• Utilities Included
• High-speed wireless internet available
• Onsite Laundry Facilities
• Located near UNLV
• Siegel Rewards® Program: The More You Stay, The More You Earn!
Free Siegel Reward Program
Earn points every time you pay your rent or refer a friend. Use your points to treat yourself to free rent, free slot play, food, movies, gift cards, and much more!.
Managed by The Siegel Group
Equal Housing Opportunity
Pricing may include current special and is subject to change without notice.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4382663)