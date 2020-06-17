Siegel Suites - Swenson 2

Amenities

on-site laundry new construction parking air conditioning elevator some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking internet access new construction

Move In Today: Fully Furnished One and Two Bedroom Apartments.



***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $289.05 ***



BRAND NEW BUILDING!



Apartment Home Features & Amenities:

• Brand New Construction

• Large 1 & 2 Bedroom Apartments

• Fully Furnished

• No Pets Allowed

• Bad Credit OK

• No long-term lease required

• Rent by the week or month*

• Elevator Access

• Flatscreen TVs with Free Premium Cable

• Utilities Included

• High-speed wireless internet available

• Onsite Laundry Facilities

• Located near UNLV

• Siegel Rewards® Program: The More You Stay, The More You Earn!



Free Siegel Reward Program

Earn points every time you pay your rent or refer a friend. Use your points to treat yourself to free rent, free slot play, food, movies, gift cards, and much more!.



Managed by The Siegel Group

Equal Housing Opportunity

Pricing may include current special and is subject to change without notice.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4382663)