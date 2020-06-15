Siegel Suites - Cambridge

Amenities

Move In Today: Low-Cost, Furnished Apartments Close to UNLV!



***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $249.05 ***



Apartment Home Features

No Credit Check Needed!

Large one bedroom apartments

Fully furnished and unfurnished apartments

Pet/dog friendly apartments

Bad Credit OK

No long-term lease required

Rent by the week or month*

Full kitchen in apartment

Sparkling swimming pool

Fitness center onsite

Free premium cable TV

Free utilities included with apartment

High-speed wireless internet available

Laundry facilities

Apartment close to UNLV

Conference room

Optional on-site storage area

Siegel Rewards Program: The More You Stay, The More You Earn!



Additional Information:

www.siegelsuites.com



Siegel Suites

3825 Cambridge Avenue. Las Vegas, NV 89119



Free Siegel Reward Program

Earn points every time you pay your rent or refer a friend. Use your points to treat yourself to free rent, free slot play, food, movies, gift cards, and much more!.



Pet Policy

20lb weight limit and aggressive breeds such as Pit Bulls and Rottweilers are prohibited.



Managed by The Siegel Group

Equal Housing Opportunity

Pricing may include current special and is subject to change without notice.

- Easy Freeway Access and More!



