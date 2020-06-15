Siegel Suites - Cambridge

Amenities
Move In Today: Low-Cost, Furnished Apartments Close to UNLV!
***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $249.05 ***
Apartment Home Features
No Credit Check Needed!
Large one bedroom apartments
Fully furnished and unfurnished apartments
Pet/dog friendly apartments
Bad Credit OK
No long-term lease required
Rent by the week or month*
Full kitchen in apartment
Sparkling swimming pool
Fitness center onsite
Free premium cable TV
Free utilities included with apartment
High-speed wireless internet available
Laundry facilities
Apartment close to UNLV
Conference room
Optional on-site storage area
Siegel Rewards Program: The More You Stay, The More You Earn!
Additional Information:
Siegel Suites
3825 Cambridge Avenue. Las Vegas, NV 89119
Free Siegel Reward Program
Earn points every time you pay your rent or refer a friend. Use your points to treat yourself to free rent, free slot play, food, movies, gift cards, and much more!.
Pet Policy
20lb weight limit and aggressive breeds such as Pit Bulls and Rottweilers are prohibited.
- Easy Freeway Access and More!
