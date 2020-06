Amenities

dishwasher garage ceiling fan microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great home at Eastern and St. Rose Prky just hit the market in Las Vegas. This beautiful home features 3 br and 2.5 ba and 1616 sq ft of living space. The first floor features an open floor plan, ceiling fan, and bright windows. The kitchen comes equipped with a pantry, lots of counter space and a garden window overlooking the backyard. The great home also boasts a large loft, 3 br, and 2 ba. Located in a Cul-de-sac with a 2-car garage.