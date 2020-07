Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave refrigerator Property Amenities alarm system parking pool garage tennis court

This Custom Estate is a short 10 minutes from the Las Vegas Strip. Peaceful and Private, this 6 bedroom, 7 bath estate home allows you to escape to your own resort. Secure with its own gates and alarm system, you can enjoy swimming, sunbathing, playing tennis on your own lighted court, or simply enjoy the very large and spacious home (8775 sq ft). Each bedroom has its own bath and the home is completely furnished in a contemporary style.