Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool hot tub tennis court

This beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is located in the wonderful Meridian. The unit has a open floor plan great for entertaining from kitchen to living room to the great balcony. The kitchen features granite counter tops and all stainless steel appliances and there is a lovely fireplace in the living room. The community features a resort style pool and spa, tennis courts and a fantastic fitness center.