Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan microwave furnished

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This unit has it all. All you need to do is pack your clothes. Fully furnished complete with items like dishes, towels etc. 2 Bedroom unit with 2 balconies in the beautiful guard gated community with superb amenities minutes from the Las Vegas strip! Must See!!