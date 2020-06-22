All apartments in Paradise
1123 Aspen Breeze Ave.

1123 Aspen Breeze Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1123 Aspen Breeze Avenue, Paradise, NV 89123
Silverado Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Elegant Two-Story Home in Silverado Ranch with 4 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms! Spacious Backyard with Mature Landscaping and Grass! Hurry! This will NOT Last Long! - This Silverado Ranch home offers 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom and separate den/loft in master bedroom. Hardwood laminate flooring in living room, family room and formal dining room. Dark cherry wood cabinets in kitchen and bathrooms. 3 car garage. Huge fully landscaped backyard with real grass and mature trees.

NO SMOKING
WILL CONSIDER PETS
$ 2,150.00 / Month
$ 2,140.00 / Security Deposit
$ 400.00 / Cleaning Fee (non-refundable)
$ 100.00 / Re-Keying Fee (non-refundable)
$ 300.00 / Pet Deposit (If applicable)
$ 75.00 / Application Fee per Adult (non-refundable)

This one will NOT last long, so bring in your application before its too late!
To preview this property, call one of our listing agents:
(702) 982-3700
info@rpmExclusive.com

You can download an application form from our websites.
Just visit http://www.rpmExclusive.com!

All application fees are for only $75 per applicant.
Cash Please! Made payable to Real Property Management Exclusive.
This must be turned in personally, along with your application, to our office:
7375 S. Pecos Rd Ste 102 Las Vegas, NV 89120

Renters insurance required and must be provided at lease signing.

(RLNE1912814)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1123 Aspen Breeze Ave. have any available units?
1123 Aspen Breeze Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paradise, NV.
What amenities does 1123 Aspen Breeze Ave. have?
Some of 1123 Aspen Breeze Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1123 Aspen Breeze Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1123 Aspen Breeze Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1123 Aspen Breeze Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1123 Aspen Breeze Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1123 Aspen Breeze Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1123 Aspen Breeze Ave. does offer parking.
Does 1123 Aspen Breeze Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1123 Aspen Breeze Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1123 Aspen Breeze Ave. have a pool?
No, 1123 Aspen Breeze Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1123 Aspen Breeze Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1123 Aspen Breeze Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1123 Aspen Breeze Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1123 Aspen Breeze Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1123 Aspen Breeze Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1123 Aspen Breeze Ave. has units with air conditioning.
