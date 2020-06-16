916 Appaloosa Hills Ave

Amenities

Located ~7 miles from Nellis AFB. Fully furnished house. Great for extended TDYs. 6-month rental agreement (negotiable if on official military orders).



***Home Overview***

• 2-story, 1505 sq. ft.

• 3 Bedrooms

• 2.5 Bathrooms

• 2 car garage

• Large Back Patio

• Gated Community

• Up to two dogs may be approved

• No Smoking



***Furnished***

• Master bedroom with King bed

• Second bedroom with King bed

• Bedroom with Twin Bed and crib (convertible to toddler bed)

• Living Room with sectional couch, TV, Blue-Ray, and Sound System

• Dining Room with seating for 6

• Kitchen with place settings for 4 and most basic kitchen items (pots, pans, coffee pot, microwave, dishwasher, fridge, etc.)

• Full size clothes washer and dryer in home

• 1-set of linens for each bed

• 2-sets of towels per full bathroom



***Lease/Rent***

• Minimum 6-month lease (negotiable with official military orders)

• Furnished: $2000/mo (utilities: includes water, gas, electric, trash/sewer, and DSL internet) and $1500 security deposit (includes $300 non-refundable cleaning fee).

• Active duty military discount for rent and deposit. Contact for more details.

• If applicable, Pet Deposit: $300 (non-refundable cleaning fee)