916 Appaloosa Hills Ave

Amenities
Located ~7 miles from Nellis AFB. Fully furnished house. Great for extended TDYs. 6-month rental agreement (negotiable if on official military orders).
***Home Overview***
• 2-story, 1505 sq. ft.
• 3 Bedrooms
• 2.5 Bathrooms
• 2 car garage
• Large Back Patio
• Gated Community
• Up to two dogs may be approved
• No Smoking
***Furnished***
• Master bedroom with King bed
• Second bedroom with King bed
• Bedroom with Twin Bed and crib (convertible to toddler bed)
• Living Room with sectional couch, TV, Blue-Ray, and Sound System
• Dining Room with seating for 6
• Kitchen with place settings for 4 and most basic kitchen items (pots, pans, coffee pot, microwave, dishwasher, fridge, etc.)
• Full size clothes washer and dryer in home
• 1-set of linens for each bed
• 2-sets of towels per full bathroom
***Lease/Rent***
• Minimum 6-month lease (negotiable with official military orders)
• Furnished: $2000/mo (utilities: includes water, gas, electric, trash/sewer, and DSL internet) and $1500 security deposit (includes $300 non-refundable cleaning fee).
• Active duty military discount for rent and deposit. Contact for more details.
• If applicable, Pet Deposit: $300 (non-refundable cleaning fee)