7325 REDHEAD DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool putting green garage

GORGEOUS SINGLE STORY 3 BED / 3 BATH CLUB ALIANTE GOLF COURSE HOME! 2,712 SQ FT OF LIVING SPACE WITH MANY UPGRADES!! THIS HOME WILL NOT DISAPPOINT!! - APPLICATION PENDING!!!! ~~COMING SOON~~ BEAUTIFUL 3 BED 3 BATH SINGLE STORY HOME FOR RENT IN CLUB ALIANTE GOLF COMMUNITY. GUARD GATED, AND LOCATED ON THE 3RD FAIRWAY ONLY 7 HOUSES DOWN FROM THE COMMUNITY CLUBHOUSE. TILE FLOORS, CARPET IN BEDROOMS, FULL SIZED FRONT LOAD WASHER AND DRYER, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, LANDSCAPED YARD WITH PUTTING GREEN, AND MANY ADDITIONAL UPGRADES!! PETS CONSIDERED WITH DEPOSITS AND PET RENT. NO SMOKING. SORRY NO SEC 8. MUST HAVE PROOF OF RENTERS INSURANCE.



(RLNE4655060)