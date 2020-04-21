All apartments in North Las Vegas
5289 Pendergrass Street
Last updated May 8 2020 at 9:39 AM

5289 Pendergrass Street

5289 Pendergrass Street · (702) 730-2080
Location

5289 Pendergrass Street, North Las Vegas, NV 89081

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5289 Pendergrass Street · Avail. now

$1,349

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1458 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
LOVELY TWO STORY HOME IN GATED COMMUNITY! 3 BEDROOMS 2.5 BATHROOMS - Lovely two story home in gated community, Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans, walk in closet & separate tub and shower in master bathroom, breakfast bar, half bath downstairs, Community pool and playground within walking distance!

Qualifying: Please be aware that for any of our properties, you must make 3 times the rent in income, between yourself and anyone over the age of 18, living at the property. We also conduct a background, credit, rental and employment check, and require that you have no evictions and/or liens or judgments against you for non-payment of rent, or the owner may want a higher security deposit. Security deposits can be up to 3 times the rental amount, but usually are between 1.5 or 2 times greater.

Applying: To apply for this or any of our rental properties, please visit www.ssripm.com, select Apply for A Rental, and find the property you're interested in. All parties over the age of 18 must apply, and be on the lease. You will need to provide a copy of your driver's license, social security card, and three current pay stubs, or other proof of income. All information must be complete and accurate, in order for processing to occur.

Fees: Our application fees are $60 per adult over the age of 18, and all persons living at the property over that age must apply and be on the lease - no exceptions. We have a $295, one time, non-refundable registration fee and $35 monthly charge for sewer, and trash with all of our properties, to be paid prior to or on the day of occupancy. Our office also will assess a $250 non-refundable pet deposit, per pet.

Pet & Renter's Insurance Policy: The following breeds/mixes are considered viscous breeds, and will not be accepted under our guidelines, unless proper documentation of obedience/training school is provided, as well as a previous landlord verification of the animal not being an issue: German Shepherd, Doberman, Pitbull, Chow, and/or Rottweiler. Tenant will also be required to add their pets to their renter's insurance policy, as well as provide proof of such, prior to keys being released.

Silver State Realty & Investments reserves the right to process multiple applications for a property. By applying the applicant(s) fully understand that multiple applications can be processed and that application fee refunds will not be provided under any circumstances if ones application is not approved.

I-15 TO CRAIG WEST, NORTH ON LOSEE, PAST WASHBURN, LEFT ON WINDER, THROUGH GATE TURN LEFT ON PENDERGRASS, RIGHT TO HOME

CALL OUR LEASING STAFF FOR MORE INFORMATION OR AN APPOINTMENT AT 702-853-7920.

(RLNE4478814)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5289 Pendergrass Street have any available units?
5289 Pendergrass Street has a unit available for $1,349 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in North Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5289 Pendergrass Street have?
Some of 5289 Pendergrass Street's amenities include stainless steel, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5289 Pendergrass Street currently offering any rent specials?
5289 Pendergrass Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5289 Pendergrass Street pet-friendly?
No, 5289 Pendergrass Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Las Vegas.
Does 5289 Pendergrass Street offer parking?
No, 5289 Pendergrass Street does not offer parking.
Does 5289 Pendergrass Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5289 Pendergrass Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5289 Pendergrass Street have a pool?
Yes, 5289 Pendergrass Street has a pool.
Does 5289 Pendergrass Street have accessible units?
No, 5289 Pendergrass Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5289 Pendergrass Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5289 Pendergrass Street does not have units with dishwashers.
