North Las Vegas, NV
4932 Sevier Desert Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

4932 Sevier Desert Street

4932 Sevler Desert Street · (702) 834-6000 ext. 777
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4932 Sevler Desert Street, North Las Vegas, NV 89081

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4932 Sevier Desert Street · Avail. now

$1,645

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2095 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL LARGE AND SPACIOUS 3 Bed, 2 1/2 Bath 2000+ Sq Ft home with Loft and PLENTY OF UPGRADES! - This beautiful home located offers many amenities that make it a must-see. To name a few:

• Warm and neutral two-tone interior paint

• spacious and open living area offers vaulted ceilings

• Separate Family Room offers a sliding glass door that opens to a large low maintenance easy to maintain backyard

• Separate Formal Dining Area

• The magnificent kitchen offers granite countertops, build-in gas cooktop, built-in double oven, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, and lots of cabinet space, as well as an spacious island

• Master Bedroom offers separate his and hers walk in closets and large extended balcony for a private retreat

• Master Bathroom offers double sinks, garden tub in the master bath with a separate shower

• Upstairs has a spacious loft

• Property has window coverings and ceiling fans throughout

Only minutes away are all amenities, including grocery shopping, banking facilities, great eateries, and much, much more! Add to that the proximity to the I95, I15 and 215CC freeways, making the rest of the valley extremely accessible, and the location is hard to compete with!

For more information, or to schedule a showing, please call 702-834-6000 ext. 777.

Property Offered by:
Priority Property Management
4310 Losee Road, Ste 4
North Las Vegas, NV 89030

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5894012)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4932 Sevier Desert Street have any available units?
4932 Sevier Desert Street has a unit available for $1,645 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in North Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4932 Sevier Desert Street have?
Some of 4932 Sevier Desert Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4932 Sevier Desert Street currently offering any rent specials?
4932 Sevier Desert Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4932 Sevier Desert Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4932 Sevier Desert Street is pet friendly.
Does 4932 Sevier Desert Street offer parking?
No, 4932 Sevier Desert Street does not offer parking.
Does 4932 Sevier Desert Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4932 Sevier Desert Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4932 Sevier Desert Street have a pool?
No, 4932 Sevier Desert Street does not have a pool.
Does 4932 Sevier Desert Street have accessible units?
No, 4932 Sevier Desert Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4932 Sevier Desert Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4932 Sevier Desert Street does not have units with dishwashers.
