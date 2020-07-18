4932 Sevier Desert Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan granite counters oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL LARGE AND SPACIOUS 3 Bed, 2 1/2 Bath 2000+ Sq Ft home with Loft and PLENTY OF UPGRADES! - This beautiful home located offers many amenities that make it a must-see. To name a few:



• Warm and neutral two-tone interior paint



• spacious and open living area offers vaulted ceilings



• Separate Family Room offers a sliding glass door that opens to a large low maintenance easy to maintain backyard



• Separate Formal Dining Area



• The magnificent kitchen offers granite countertops, build-in gas cooktop, built-in double oven, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, and lots of cabinet space, as well as an spacious island



• Master Bedroom offers separate his and hers walk in closets and large extended balcony for a private retreat



• Master Bathroom offers double sinks, garden tub in the master bath with a separate shower



• Upstairs has a spacious loft



• Property has window coverings and ceiling fans throughout



Only minutes away are all amenities, including grocery shopping, banking facilities, great eateries, and much, much more! Add to that the proximity to the I95, I15 and 215CC freeways, making the rest of the valley extremely accessible, and the location is hard to compete with!



For more information, or to schedule a showing, please call 702-834-6000 ext. 777.



Property Offered by:

Priority Property Management

4310 Losee Road, Ste 4

North Las Vegas, NV 89030



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5894012)