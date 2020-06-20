3528 East Carisbrook Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This spacious home with high vaulted ceilings has tile flooring throughout the first floor and carpet throughout the second. The beautifully lit kitchen has all appliances included, granite countertops, a breakfast nook and upgraded wood cupboards and cabinets. The large master bedroom has a balcony and a walk in closet while the master bathroom comes with double sinks plus a tub and shower combo. The oversized family room also has a balcony. The large backyard has a covered patio perfect for entertaining and is very low maintenance. The home has a 2 car garage and has plenty of drive way space for additional cars. Pets allowed with prior approval.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available 6/10/20

Contact us to schedule a showing.