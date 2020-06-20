All apartments in North Las Vegas
Last updated May 19 2020 at 4:00 PM

3528 East Carisbrook Drive

3528 Carisbrook Dr · (702) 664-8181
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3528 Carisbrook Dr, North Las Vegas, NV 89081

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1521 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This spacious home with high vaulted ceilings has tile flooring throughout the first floor and carpet throughout the second. The beautifully lit kitchen has all appliances included, granite countertops, a breakfast nook and upgraded wood cupboards and cabinets. The large master bedroom has a balcony and a walk in closet while the master bathroom comes with double sinks plus a tub and shower combo. The oversized family room also has a balcony. The large backyard has a covered patio perfect for entertaining and is very low maintenance. The home has a 2 car garage and has plenty of drive way space for additional cars. Pets allowed with prior approval.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available 6/10/20
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3528 East Carisbrook Drive have any available units?
3528 East Carisbrook Drive has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in North Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3528 East Carisbrook Drive have?
Some of 3528 East Carisbrook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3528 East Carisbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3528 East Carisbrook Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3528 East Carisbrook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3528 East Carisbrook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3528 East Carisbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3528 East Carisbrook Drive does offer parking.
Does 3528 East Carisbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3528 East Carisbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3528 East Carisbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 3528 East Carisbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3528 East Carisbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 3528 East Carisbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3528 East Carisbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3528 East Carisbrook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
