Charming One Bed/One Bath Condo Available in North Las Vegas.



This 1st floor, 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit features 724 square feet of living space with a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, gas range oven, dishwasher, and microwave, the unit is also equipped with gas heating system, air-conditioner, ceiling fan, washer and dryer balcony and a garage. Community features: Pool, Spa, Wall, Exercise room, Guest Parking.



The unit is close to Hidden Canyon Plaza, Kids Campus Learning Center, Quick Grocery Mart, Alexander Library, Richard C Priest Elementary, Cheyenne High School, Swainston Middle School, North Mesa Plaza, Walmart and many more.



Flat $40 monthly additional charge for water/sewer/trash service.



Property Address: 1881 W Alexander Rd Apt 2076, North Las Vegas, Clark, Nevada, 89032.

Rental Terms:

$49 Application Fee per adult.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.

1% Monthly Admin Fee.

Pet fees and restrictions apply - please inquire.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (702) 800-5876

We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #B.144965CORP.



