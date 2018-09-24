Amenities
Charming One Bed/One Bath Condo Available in North Las Vegas.
This 1st floor, 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit features 724 square feet of living space with a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, gas range oven, dishwasher, and microwave, the unit is also equipped with gas heating system, air-conditioner, ceiling fan, washer and dryer balcony and a garage. Community features: Pool, Spa, Wall, Exercise room, Guest Parking.
The unit is close to Hidden Canyon Plaza, Kids Campus Learning Center, Quick Grocery Mart, Alexander Library, Richard C Priest Elementary, Cheyenne High School, Swainston Middle School, North Mesa Plaza, Walmart and many more.
Flat $40 monthly additional charge for water/sewer/trash service.
Property Address: 1881 W Alexander Rd Apt 2076, North Las Vegas, Clark, Nevada, 89032.
Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
1% Monthly Admin Fee.
Pet fees and restrictions apply - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
