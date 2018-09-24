All apartments in North Las Vegas
Find more places like 1881 W Alexander Rd Apt 2076.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Las Vegas, NV
/
1881 W Alexander Rd Apt 2076
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:09 AM

1881 W Alexander Rd Apt 2076

1881 W Alexander Rd · (833) 367-6963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
North Las Vegas
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1881 W Alexander Rd, North Las Vegas, NV 89032

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $895 · Avail. now

$895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 724 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Charming One Bed/One Bath Condo Available in North Las Vegas.

This 1st floor, 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit features 724 square feet of living space with a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, gas range oven, dishwasher, and microwave, the unit is also equipped with gas heating system, air-conditioner, ceiling fan, washer and dryer balcony and a garage. Community features: Pool, Spa, Wall, Exercise room, Guest Parking.

The unit is close to Hidden Canyon Plaza, Kids Campus Learning Center, Quick Grocery Mart, Alexander Library, Richard C Priest Elementary, Cheyenne High School, Swainston Middle School, North Mesa Plaza, Walmart and many more.

Flat $40 monthly additional charge for water/sewer/trash service.

Property Address: 1881 W Alexander Rd Apt 2076, North Las Vegas, Clark, Nevada, 89032.
Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
1% Monthly Admin Fee.
Pet fees and restrictions apply - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (702) 800-5876
We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #B.144965CORP.

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

unitId: 7o0ql2vrpveqrbru

(RLNE5856466)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1881 W Alexander Rd Apt 2076 have any available units?
1881 W Alexander Rd Apt 2076 has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in North Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1881 W Alexander Rd Apt 2076 have?
Some of 1881 W Alexander Rd Apt 2076's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1881 W Alexander Rd Apt 2076 currently offering any rent specials?
1881 W Alexander Rd Apt 2076 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1881 W Alexander Rd Apt 2076 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1881 W Alexander Rd Apt 2076 is pet friendly.
Does 1881 W Alexander Rd Apt 2076 offer parking?
Yes, 1881 W Alexander Rd Apt 2076 does offer parking.
Does 1881 W Alexander Rd Apt 2076 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1881 W Alexander Rd Apt 2076 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1881 W Alexander Rd Apt 2076 have a pool?
Yes, 1881 W Alexander Rd Apt 2076 has a pool.
Does 1881 W Alexander Rd Apt 2076 have accessible units?
No, 1881 W Alexander Rd Apt 2076 does not have accessible units.
Does 1881 W Alexander Rd Apt 2076 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1881 W Alexander Rd Apt 2076 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1881 W Alexander Rd Apt 2076?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Coral Palms Condominiums
3318 North Decatur Boulevard
North Las Vegas, NV 89130
SEDONA AT LONE MOUNTAIN
770 W Lone Mountain Rd
North Las Vegas, NV 89031
Azure Villas I
650 E Azure Ave
North Las Vegas, NV 89081
Los Cabos Villas
4429 Lawrence St
North Las Vegas, NV 89081
Pecos Creek Blue
1830 N Pecos Rd
North Las Vegas, NV 89115
Camino al Norte
4970 Camino Al Norte
North Las Vegas, NV 89031
Tribeca North Luxury
3825 Craig Crossing Dr
North Las Vegas, NV 89032
Verasso
3055 S Nellis Blvd
North Las Vegas, NV 89121

Similar Pages

North Las Vegas 1 BedroomsNorth Las Vegas 2 Bedrooms
North Las Vegas Apartments with BalconyNorth Las Vegas Apartments with Parking
North Las Vegas Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Vegas, NVHenderson, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NV
Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

Apartments Near Colleges

Roseman University of Health SciencesCollege of Southern Nevada
University of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State College
Touro University Nevada
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity