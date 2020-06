Amenities

SINGLE STORY HOME WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN - SINGLE STORY HOME WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN. LIVING RM HAS VAULTED CEILING AND A GAS FIREPLACE, KITCHEN HAS PANTRY, BREAKFAST NOOK AND IS ALL TILED, LAUNDRY AREA HAS BUILT IN CABINETS. MASTER IS SEPARATE AND HAS WALK IN CLOSET. COVERED PATIO BACK YARD/FULLY FENCED. FRESH PAINT, NEW CARPET, NEW MICROWAVE OVEN, NEW DISHWASHER, NEW BLINDS, NEW STOVE AND HOME HAS CEILING FANS IN ALL BEDROOMS.



(RLNE4676308)