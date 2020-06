Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

MOVE IN SPECIAL $100 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT IF RENTED BY MAY 10TH !!! GORGEOUS SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN INSPIRADA - 3 BEDROOMS / 4 BATHROOMS WITH 2 MASTER BEDROOMS - 1 MASTER DOWN AND 1 MASTER UP. EXPERIENCE SPACIOUS LIVING AT THIS MEDITERRANEAN STYLE SINGLE FAMILY HOME / VILLA IN INSPIRADA. LARGE COVERED PATIO WITH PAVERS THAT'S PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING. PETS ALLOWED - ALL 3 BEDROOMS HAVE A WALK IN CLOSET, SPACIOUS LOFT.