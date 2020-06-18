All apartments in Enterprise
Find more places like 9021 Last Hope Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Enterprise, NV
/
9021 Last Hope Ave
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:16 AM

9021 Last Hope Ave

9021 Last Hope Avenue · (702) 550-2222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Enterprise
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9021 Last Hope Avenue, Enterprise, NV 89178

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9021 Last Hope Ave · Avail. now

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1784 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
2 Story Mountains Edge Home - TRIUMPH Property Management in Las Vegas, Nevada presents!
A 2 Story house on 9021 Last Hope Ave. in Las Vegas, Nv.
This home is in the southwest in the Mountain Edge Community.
The home features an open floor plan with wood laminate and tile floors downstairs and carpeting upstairs.
The entry has a tile floor and a vaulted ceiling.
The front room can be used as a sitting room or home office.
The guest bathroom has a pedestal sink.
The open floor plan offers a living and dining area with an open kitchen.
The kitchen has a breakfast bar, granite counters, pantry and all the appliances.
The attached 2 car garage has an auto door opener and direct entry to the home.
The upstairs has 3 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms a loft and laundry room.
The loft has stain glass windows and blinds.
The master bedroom has blinds on the windows and a walk in closet.
The master bathroom has a separate shower, garden tub, his and hers vanities and a water closet.
The full 2nd bathroom has a tub shower combo.
The second bedroom has blinds on the window and a walk in closet.
The laundry room has a tile floor, storage cabinets and the washer and dryer.
The 3rd bedroom has blinds on the windows.
The backyard has a nice intimate area with artificial grass.
This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath house with 1784 SF is available now for rent.

Restrictions:
*Non-Smoking
*Sorry NO SECTION 8 or any other housing assistance not available.
*PETS Considered: Small pet under 20 pounds, max 2. $250 non-refundable pet fee due at time of securing home.

Additional Monthly Fees:
Tenants are responsible to pay a monthly $25- Sewer & $25-trash on top of rent
Monthly Landscaping: No Fees, tenants are to maintain landscaping.
Monthly Pool Services: No Monthly Fees, Tenants are to maintain pool services.

Ready to View the home?
Contact one of our friendly Real Estate Agents TODAY for IMMEDIATE SHOWING either via phone (702) 550-2222 or visit our website: www.vegasrentnow.com for a list of all of our vacancies.

How to apply?
When submitting an application the following is required:
- Rental applications are only available ONLINE and ALL FIELDS must be filled out. No Blanks
- Application fee - $65 per adult [NON REFUNDABLE]
- Proof of funds i.e. Bank Statements
- Verification of Employment or Pay stubs
- Previous landlord reference or contact number including fax or e-mail.
-Typical turnaround time is 2-3 business days if all documents are provided at the time of applying.
- Must move in within 15 days of securing home.

(RLNE2620619)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9021 Last Hope Ave have any available units?
9021 Last Hope Ave has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9021 Last Hope Ave have?
Some of 9021 Last Hope Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9021 Last Hope Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9021 Last Hope Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9021 Last Hope Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9021 Last Hope Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9021 Last Hope Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9021 Last Hope Ave does offer parking.
Does 9021 Last Hope Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9021 Last Hope Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9021 Last Hope Ave have a pool?
Yes, 9021 Last Hope Ave has a pool.
Does 9021 Last Hope Ave have accessible units?
No, 9021 Last Hope Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9021 Last Hope Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9021 Last Hope Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 9021 Last Hope Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 9021 Last Hope Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 9021 Last Hope Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gallery Apartments
7688 Blue Diamond Rd
Enterprise, NV 89113
Jovanna Villas Apartment Homes
2720 W Serene Ave
Enterprise, NV 89123
South Blvd. Apartments
10200 Giles St
Enterprise, NV 89183
Boca Raton
2405 W Serene Ave
Enterprise, NV 89123
Loft 5
2715 W Pebble Rd
Enterprise, NV 89123
Chandler Apartment Homes
6767 W Windmill Ln
Enterprise, NV 89139
Coronado Bay Club Condo-Apartment Homes
7600 S Jones Blvd
Enterprise, NV 89139

Similar Pages

Enterprise 1 BedroomsEnterprise 2 Bedrooms
Enterprise Apartments with GarageEnterprise Cheap Places
Enterprise Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Vegas, NVHenderson, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NV
North Las Vegas, NVSunrise Manor, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mountain Edge
Coronado Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Roseman University of Health SciencesCollege of Southern Nevada
University of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State College
Touro University Nevada
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity