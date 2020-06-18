Amenities

2 Story Mountains Edge Home - TRIUMPH Property Management in Las Vegas, Nevada presents!

A 2 Story house on 9021 Last Hope Ave. in Las Vegas, Nv.

This home is in the southwest in the Mountain Edge Community.

The home features an open floor plan with wood laminate and tile floors downstairs and carpeting upstairs.

The entry has a tile floor and a vaulted ceiling.

The front room can be used as a sitting room or home office.

The guest bathroom has a pedestal sink.

The open floor plan offers a living and dining area with an open kitchen.

The kitchen has a breakfast bar, granite counters, pantry and all the appliances.

The attached 2 car garage has an auto door opener and direct entry to the home.

The upstairs has 3 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms a loft and laundry room.

The loft has stain glass windows and blinds.

The master bedroom has blinds on the windows and a walk in closet.

The master bathroom has a separate shower, garden tub, his and hers vanities and a water closet.

The full 2nd bathroom has a tub shower combo.

The second bedroom has blinds on the window and a walk in closet.

The laundry room has a tile floor, storage cabinets and the washer and dryer.

The 3rd bedroom has blinds on the windows.

The backyard has a nice intimate area with artificial grass.

This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath house with 1784 SF is available now for rent.



Restrictions:

*Non-Smoking

*Sorry NO SECTION 8 or any other housing assistance not available.

*PETS Considered: Small pet under 20 pounds, max 2. $250 non-refundable pet fee due at time of securing home.



Additional Monthly Fees:

Tenants are responsible to pay a monthly $25- Sewer & $25-trash on top of rent

Monthly Landscaping: No Fees, tenants are to maintain landscaping.

Monthly Pool Services: No Monthly Fees, Tenants are to maintain pool services.



Ready to View the home?

Contact one of our friendly Real Estate Agents TODAY for IMMEDIATE SHOWING either via phone (702) 550-2222 or visit our website: www.vegasrentnow.com for a list of all of our vacancies.



How to apply?

When submitting an application the following is required:

- Rental applications are only available ONLINE and ALL FIELDS must be filled out. No Blanks

- Application fee - $65 per adult [NON REFUNDABLE]

- Proof of funds i.e. Bank Statements

- Verification of Employment or Pay stubs

- Previous landlord reference or contact number including fax or e-mail.

-Typical turnaround time is 2-3 business days if all documents are provided at the time of applying.

- Must move in within 15 days of securing home.



