Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

TWO STORY THREE BEDROOM HOME FEATURES - ALL CUSTOM FLOORING THROUGHOUT - ALL TILE DOWNSTAIRS - HARDWOOD IN MASTER AND SECOND BEDROOM - THIRD BEDROOM IS CARPET. - BRIGHT AND OPEN FLOOR-PLAN ALL STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES IN KITCHEN - WASHER AND DRYER LOCATED UPSTAIRS IN SEPARATE LAUNDRY ROOM. TWO CAR ATTACHED GARAGE - SLIDING GLASS DOOR TO PATIO IN BACK YARD. ***PROPERTY IN THE PROCESS OF BEING TURN KEYED***