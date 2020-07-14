1420 BRONCO Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

SPACIOUS SINGLE LEVEL HOME WITH DESERT VIEWS! GARAGE HAS BEEN CONVERTED, WITH A HALF BATH. OPEN KITCHEN WITH EAT IN AREA, AND MARBLE COUNTERS, TILE AND LAMINATE IN MAIN AREAS, COVERED PATIO, LOW MAINTENANCE YARD