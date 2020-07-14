All apartments in Boulder City
1420 BRONCO Road

1420 Bronco Road · No Longer Available
Location

1420 Bronco Road, Boulder City, NV 89005

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SPACIOUS SINGLE LEVEL HOME WITH DESERT VIEWS! GARAGE HAS BEEN CONVERTED, WITH A HALF BATH. OPEN KITCHEN WITH EAT IN AREA, AND MARBLE COUNTERS, TILE AND LAMINATE IN MAIN AREAS, COVERED PATIO, LOW MAINTENANCE YARD

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1420 BRONCO Road have any available units?
1420 BRONCO Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boulder City, NV.
What amenities does 1420 BRONCO Road have?
Some of 1420 BRONCO Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1420 BRONCO Road currently offering any rent specials?
1420 BRONCO Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1420 BRONCO Road pet-friendly?
No, 1420 BRONCO Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boulder City.
Does 1420 BRONCO Road offer parking?
Yes, 1420 BRONCO Road offers parking.
Does 1420 BRONCO Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1420 BRONCO Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1420 BRONCO Road have a pool?
No, 1420 BRONCO Road does not have a pool.
Does 1420 BRONCO Road have accessible units?
No, 1420 BRONCO Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1420 BRONCO Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1420 BRONCO Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1420 BRONCO Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1420 BRONCO Road does not have units with air conditioning.
