1420 BRONCO Road

SPACIOUS SINGLE LEVEL HOME WITH DESERT VIEWS! GARAGE HAS BEEN CONVERTED, WITH A HALF BATH. OPEN KITCHEN WITH EAT IN AREA, AND MARBLE COUNTERS, TILE AND LAMINATE IN MAIN AREAS, COVERED PATIO, LOW MAINTENANCE YARD
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
