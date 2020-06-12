/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:53 PM
197 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Boulder City, NV
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
894 JERI Lane
894 Jeri Lane, Boulder City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1288 sqft
This is a FULLY FURNISHED AND ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED SHORT TERM (1 MONTH MIN RENTAL) This house is loaded with upgrades and options.
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
555 Avenue G
555 Avenue G, Boulder City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1344 sqft
Historic Home in Heart of Boulder City Ready for Immediate Move-In! Property features assigned carport & patio w/ seating area & trellis. Master bed w/ ceiling fan/light & access to backyard. Master bathroom w/ shower.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
700 Elm
700 Elm Street, Boulder City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1450 sqft
Beautiful manufactured home 3bed 2 bath, 2 car garage. 55+ over park.
1 of 35
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1220 Cheyenne Ct
1220 Cheyenne Court, Boulder City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1562 sqft
Beautiful Home in a Cul-de-Sac! - Upgraded flooring throughout. Boasting with new granite counter tops, all kitchen appliances included, neutral paint throughout, and spacious bedrooms.
1 of 28
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
1544 Mancha Drive
1544 Mancha Drive, Boulder City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
3098 sqft
Golf front property with unique golf course entrance. Large kitchen with granite countertop. Every bedroom has its own bathroom access plus extra bath for pool users.
1 of 2
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
1410 HIGHLAND Drive
1410 Highland Drive, Boulder City, NV
This home will accommodate a large family with dogs. Hugh kitchen and great room all flow together. Fenced rear yard visible from kitchen. Property is currently listed for sale, 50 pictures in MLS2168627
Results within 5 miles of Boulder City
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Highland Hills
6 Units Available
Madison at Black Mountain
640 E Horizon Dr, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1155 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a clubhouse, fitness center and pool/lounge area in their free time. The Las Vegas Strip and I-515 are both short drives away. Apartments are renovated and have wood cabinetry.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Highland Hills
1 Unit Available
523 Moses Lake Ct.
523 Moses Lake Court, Henderson, NV
BEAUTIFUL 5 BEDROOM HOME IN HENDERSON - BEAUTIFUL 5 BEDROOM HOME IN HENDERSON, FEATURES INCLUDE CERAMIC TILE, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. SPACIOUS LIVING AREA. BEDROOM AND BATHROOM DOWNSTAIRS, BALCONY OFF MASTER BEDROOM. ALONG WITH A COVERED PATIO.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
River Mountain
1 Unit Available
2304 Sky Island Dr
2304 Sky Island Drive, Henderson, NV
4 Bed 3 Bath W/ Tile downstairs! - 4 Bed 3 Bath W/ Tile downstairs!! Spacious Living Room, Granite counter top & Island in Kitchen. Great location right off the freeway.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Townsite
1 Unit Available
144 Sitka Spruce
144 Sitka Spruce Street, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1480 sqft
Great home available for immediate move-in! - Open and spacious floorplan! Wood-like flooring in main living areas! Neutral colors t/o and Ceiling fans! Kitchen features breakfast island, upgraded countertops and stainless steel appliances! Master
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
River Mountain
1 Unit Available
2052 Houdini Street
2052 Houdini Lane, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1636 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Paradise Hills
1 Unit Available
1022 SWINGLINE Street
1022 Swingline Street, Henderson, NV
2 story home with 4 bedrooms, 1 bed/bath downstairs, large upstairs loft area, tile and carpet floors, open family room and kitchen, island, spacious master bedroom with walk in closet, neutral colors, desert landscaping and no backyard landscaping,
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Paradise Hills
1 Unit Available
712 Jane Eyre
712 Jane Eyre Place, Henderson, NV
"Palm Hills" Wow guard gated community with private park. This home features 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths and additional quest bathroom.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Highland Hills
1 Unit Available
609 Blackridge
609 Blackridge Road, Henderson, NV
Come see this cozy Henderson home located just off the US 95 Freeway and Horizon Dr. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths with a pool. 2 car garage. Upgraded interior. Large backyard. Pool service is included with rent. The owner will provide appliances upon request.
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Paradise Hills
1 Unit Available
167 DESERT POND Avenue
167 Desert Pond Avenue, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1577 sqft
Charming home in gated community which features a community pool. Fantastic entry with large living space that opens up to kitchen. Fantastic kitchen with solid counter tops, large pantry and lovely dining/nook area.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
River Mountain
1 Unit Available
2237 Mundare Drive
2237 Mundare Drive, Henderson, NV
BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM + LOFT HOME IN HENDERSON! HUGE KITCHEN ISLAND W/STAINLESS STEEL KITCHEN APPLIANCES, HICKORY CABINETS W/SOFT-CLOSE DOORS & DRAWERS. GORGEOUS GRANITE COUNTERS IN KITCHEN/BATHS. WASHER & DRYER. ALL TILE DOWNSTAIRS.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
Paradise Hills
1 Unit Available
1059 Desert Olive Court
1059 Deserrt Olive Court, Henderson, NV
Available June 10th or before. Renters Warehouse Presents this beautiful Pool Home Located in Henderson.
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
Paradise Hills
1 Unit Available
1058 Plentywood Plaza
1058 Plentywood Place, Henderson, NV
Renters Warehouse presents New Flooring, Fresh paint and more in this spacious Two-story home with a 3 car garage 4 bedrooms (( 1 bedroom and full bath downstairs)) 3 baths, granite counter tops, gorgeous black cabinets, large island and stainless
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
River Mountain
1 Unit Available
1185 Kiamichi Court
1185 Kiamichi Ct, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1832 sqft
VIRTUAL/FACETIME AND PRIVATE TOURS available by appointment utilizing COVID-19 protocols. Brand New Union Trails Townhome. 2 Story, 3 bedroom, sparkly new kitchen appliances, granite counter tops, and much more.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
River Mountain
1 Unit Available
730 GOSHAWK Street
730 Goshawk St, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1431 sqft
GREAT 3 BD/2BA HOME - FRESHLY PAINTED. ALL WOOD BLINDS DOWNSTAIRS AND NEW MINI BLINDS UPSTAIRS. HUGE BACKYARD WITH 2 CAR GARAGE. GREAT LOCATION!!
1 of 13
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Paradise Hills
1 Unit Available
1221 Brockley Cross
1221 Brockley Cross St, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1801 sqft
Great Single Story Home in great Henderson Neighborhood - Great single story home with custom upgrades including custom paint.
1 of 11
Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
Valley View
1 Unit Available
133 Bosworth Dr
133 Bosworth Drive, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1224 sqft
Beautiful Henderson home with covered patio for entertaining. - Beautiful diagonal tile throughout most living areas, with carpeting in bedrooms. Centrally located Henderson home in a quiet and safe neighborhood.
1 of 56
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Highland Hills
1 Unit Available
709 Silver Pearl Street
709 Silver Pearl Street, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2466 sqft
SE!!! Single Story 2466 Sq Ft Near US 95 and Wagonwheel!! 3 bedrooms + Den!!! Tankless Water Heater!!! Covered Patio and Green Grass in Back Yard.
1 of 50
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
River Mountain
1 Unit Available
2463 Belt Buckley Dr.
2463 Belt Buckley Drive, Henderson, NV
2463 Belt Buckley Dr.
Similar Pages
Boulder City 2 BedroomsBoulder City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBoulder City 3 BedroomsBoulder City Apartments with Balcony
Boulder City Apartments with GarageBoulder City Apartments with ParkingBoulder City Apartments with Washer-Dryer