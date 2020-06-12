/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:12 AM
89 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Boulder City, NV
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1303 Darlene Way
1303 Darlene Way, Boulder City, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
897 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1303 Darlene Way in Boulder City. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
699 BAYVIEW Drive
699 Bay View Dr, Boulder City, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1348 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 BED 2 BATH WITH PARTIAL LAKE AND MOUNTAIN VIEWS. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS KITCHEN. A MUST SEE. PARTIAL FURNISHED. RENT WITH OR WITH OUT FURNITURE. 2 CAR SHARED GARAGE.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
441 ENTERPRISE Court
441 Enterprise Court, Boulder City, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1655 sqft
BEAUTIFUL CORNER LOT IN REGATTA POINTE, HUNTER DOUGLAS BLINDS, LIVING ROOM FEATURES VAULTED CEILINGS, KITCHEN OFFERS PLENTY OF STORAGE WITH PULL OUT GLIDER DRAWERS AND NOOK OVERLOOKING NICELY MANICURED BACK YARD.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
701 Capri
701 Capri Drive, Boulder City, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1044 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED UPPER UNIT CLOSE TO THE POOL, BUT, FURNISHINGS CAN BE REMOVED IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO BRING YOUR OWN! TWO BEDROOMS ONE AND 3/4 BATHS, BREAKFAST BAR, INDOOR LAUNDRY, BALCONY, FIREPLACE IN FAMILY ROOM.
1 of 29
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
596 Lake Michigan
596 Lake Michigan Lane, Boulder City, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1184 sqft
Lake Mountain Estates is the only age restricted, retirement community in Boulder City! Features of this move-in ready one story manufactured home include and open floor plan with vaulted ceilings.
Results within 5 miles of Boulder City
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Highland Hills
6 Units Available
Madison at Black Mountain
640 E Horizon Dr, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
976 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a clubhouse, fitness center and pool/lounge area in their free time. The Las Vegas Strip and I-515 are both short drives away. Apartments are renovated and have wood cabinetry.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
River Mountain
1 Unit Available
698 Racetrack
698 S Racetrack Rd, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1151 sqft
GREAT 2 BEDROOM CONDO* FEATURED FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM* MASTER BEDROOM SEPARATED FROM BEDROOM 2* IN GATED COMMUNITY WITH POOLS SPA, & EXERCISE ROOM*
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
River Mountain
1 Unit Available
1620 Clint Canyon
1620 Clint Canyon Drive, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1079 sqft
You have to see this place. Gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bathrooms with a 1 car garage.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Mission Hills
1 Unit Available
1143 GRASS POND Place
1143 Grass Pond Place, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1182 sqft
Wow*Beautiful Unit*Newer Laminate Flooring*Custom Paint*All Appliances*Living area is above attached garage with entry downstairs*Open Floor Plan*Ceiling Fans*Corian Counters*High Ceilings*French Doors to Balcony off Dining Room*Add $16 to rent to
Results within 10 miles of Boulder City
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
McCullough Hills
1 Unit Available
Adiamo
1350 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
1182 sqft
Set high in the foothills of Black Mountain, Adiamo offers commanding views of the Las Vegas valley.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
$
McCullough Hills
24 Units Available
80 on Gibson
80 S Gibson Rd, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$981
1041 sqft
Pet-friendly community close to shopping, dining, and the Bruce Woodbury Parkway. In-unit washer/dryer, detached garages, vaulted ceilings, and private patios/balconies with stunning views. Free Wi-Fi in the community lobby.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:03am
McCullough Hills
5 Units Available
Elevate
111 S Gibson Rd, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,384
1174 sqft
Excellent location in Las Vegas, close to Baja Fresh and Black Mountain Country Club and Golf Course. Amenities feature granite countertops, Moen faucets, and high-end appliances. Community includes dog park, lounge, and pool.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:13am
$
Gibson Springs
36 Units Available
Cornerstone Park
210 Quest Park St, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1077 sqft
Welcome home to Cornerstone Park Apartments in Henderson, NV! Situated in a beautiful landscape, with endless opportunities for outdoor exploration, our Henderson apartments bring you to the hub of work, and play.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:44am
McCullough Hills
10 Units Available
Allegro at La Entrada by Mark-Taylor
951 Las Palmas Entrada Ave, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1084 sqft
Boasting a 24-hour gym, business center and garage parking, this community is only a short drive from Acacia Park and Interstate 215. Indoors, residents enjoy walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and either a balcony or patio.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Gibson Springs
11 Units Available
Villa Serena Apartments
325 N Gibson Rd, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
847 sqft
A new community featuring nine-foot ceilings, mini-blinds, walk-in closets, alarm systems and modern kitchens. Fireplaces available. On-site pool, outdoor areas, playground and courtyard. Minutes from area freeway.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
18 Units Available
The Well
1050 Wellness Pl, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
1016 sqft
The Well, a brand new apartment community in Henderson, Nevada, offers a home and a lifestyle centered around you. LIVE WELL with thoughtful details such as quartz counters and large windows to let light in.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
$
Silverado Ranch
28 Units Available
Dune
3080 Saint Rose Pkwy, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
1171 sqft
Luxurious apartments featuring dark wood cabinets, quartz countertops, and bathrooms with large soaking tubs and dual vanities. Close to fine dining, golfing and Las Vegas nightlife.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
$
Silverado Ranch
29 Units Available
Evolve
3140 St Rose Pkwy, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,311
1196 sqft
With a resort pool, cabanas and a gaming center, this gated community is packed with amenities. Residents enjoy private balconies, large soaking tubs and stainless-steel appliances. It's also just a short drive from Beltway Marketplace.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:34am
Seven Hills
8 Units Available
Chateau Calais at Seven Hills
975 Seven Hills Dr, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
1172 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Chateau Calais at Seven Hills in Henderson. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
MacDonald Highlands
10 Units Available
Arroyo Grande
225 S Stephanie St, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1128 sqft
Located in Green Valley, a master-planned community in Henderson with top-rated schools and a thriving business community. We are within minutes of the Green Valley Ranch Hotel and Casino, the famous District shopping village and the I-215 Beltway.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
$
Gibson Springs
16 Units Available
Spur
985 Wigwam Pkwy, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1171 sqft
Close to Las Vegas yet nestled within a quiet community. Featuring oversized closets, quartz counters, waterfall showerheads, and in-home laundry rooms. Amenities include a dog park and pet washing areas, a pool, and a gym.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Green Valley Ranch
26 Units Available
Elysian at the District
2151 Village Walk Dr, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1149 sqft
Luxury Vegas apartment community located right between the Strip and the desert. Multi-floored apartments with one-, two- or three-bedroom units. Modern, designer features and private balconies.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Valley View
7 Units Available
Prelude at the Park
501 E Lake Mead Pkwy, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
973 sqft
Excellent location close to 215 and 515 Highways. Residents enjoy units with dishwasher, gas range and nine-foot ceilings. Community includes city views, BBQ-picnic areas and covered parking.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
37 Units Available
Domain
831 Coronado Center Dr, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,437
1191 sqft
Conveniently located close to shopping and dining with easy access to the Vegas strip. One-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments and 2-bedroom townhomes with washer/dryer in every unit.
Similar Pages
Boulder City 2 BedroomsBoulder City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBoulder City 3 BedroomsBoulder City Apartments with Balcony
Boulder City Apartments with GarageBoulder City Apartments with ParkingBoulder City Apartments with PoolBoulder City Apartments with Washer-Dryer