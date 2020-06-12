/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:17 PM
94 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Boulder City, NV
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1303 Darlene Way
1303 Darlene Way, Boulder City, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
897 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1303 Darlene Way in Boulder City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
699 BAYVIEW Drive
699 Bay View Dr, Boulder City, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1348 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 BED 2 BATH WITH PARTIAL LAKE AND MOUNTAIN VIEWS. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS KITCHEN. A MUST SEE. PARTIAL FURNISHED. RENT WITH OR WITH OUT FURNITURE. 2 CAR SHARED GARAGE.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
664 I Avenue
664 I Avenue H, Boulder City, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
924 sqft
QUAINT HOME IN THE HEART OF BOULDER CITY! THIS HOME FEATURES TWO BEDROOMS, ONE FULL BATH, INDOOR LAUNDRY ROOM. LUSH FRONT YARD LANDSCAPING, COVERED PARKING OFF OF ALLEY AND EXTERIOR STORAGE.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
441 ENTERPRISE Court
441 Enterprise Court, Boulder City, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1655 sqft
BEAUTIFUL CORNER LOT IN REGATTA POINTE, HUNTER DOUGLAS BLINDS, LIVING ROOM FEATURES VAULTED CEILINGS, KITCHEN OFFERS PLENTY OF STORAGE WITH PULL OUT GLIDER DRAWERS AND NOOK OVERLOOKING NICELY MANICURED BACK YARD.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
701 Capri
701 Capri Drive, Boulder City, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1044 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED UPPER UNIT CLOSE TO THE POOL, BUT, FURNISHINGS CAN BE REMOVED IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO BRING YOUR OWN! TWO BEDROOMS ONE AND 3/4 BATHS, BREAKFAST BAR, INDOOR LAUNDRY, BALCONY, FIREPLACE IN FAMILY ROOM.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
596 Lake Michigan
596 Lake Michigan Lane, Boulder City, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1184 sqft
Lake Mountain Estates is the only age restricted, retirement community in Boulder City! Features of this move-in ready one story manufactured home include and open floor plan with vaulted ceilings.
Results within 5 miles of Boulder City
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Highland Hills
6 Units Available
Madison at Black Mountain
640 E Horizon Dr, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
976 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a clubhouse, fitness center and pool/lounge area in their free time. The Las Vegas Strip and I-515 are both short drives away. Apartments are renovated and have wood cabinetry.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Highland Hills
3 Units Available
Horizon Seniors
990 Equestrian Drive, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
720 sqft
Independent Senior Living For the Lifestyle You Desire!
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
River Mountain
1 Unit Available
698 Racetrack
698 S Racetrack Rd, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1151 sqft
GREAT 2 BEDROOM CONDO* FEATURED FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM* MASTER BEDROOM SEPARATED FROM BEDROOM 2* IN GATED COMMUNITY WITH POOLS SPA, & EXERCISE ROOM*
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
River Mountain
1 Unit Available
1620 Clint Canyon
1620 Clint Canyon Drive, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1079 sqft
You have to see this place. Gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bathrooms with a 1 car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Mission Hills
1 Unit Available
1143 GRASS POND Place
1143 Grass Pond Place, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1182 sqft
Wow*Beautiful Unit*Newer Laminate Flooring*Custom Paint*All Appliances*Living area is above attached garage with entry downstairs*Open Floor Plan*Ceiling Fans*Corian Counters*High Ceilings*French Doors to Balcony off Dining Room*Add $16 to rent to
Results within 10 miles of Boulder City
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
McCullough Hills
6 Units Available
Townhomes at Horizon Ridge
540 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1246 sqft
Just off I-515 near the Bruce Woodbury Beltway. Luxury townhomes with luscious mountain views. Recently remodeled units with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry facilities.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Gibson Springs
9 Units Available
Ventana Canyon
1250 American Pacific Dr, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1030 sqft
Within walking distance to Cornerstone Park, and close to Galleria at Sunset. Open concept floor plans feature master bedrooms with extra-large closets, gourmet kitchens with separate dining areas, and private patios or balconies with views.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
Gibson Springs
4 Units Available
Miro at The Parc
1651 American Pacific Dr, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,576
1246 sqft
Located between the Arroyo Grande Sporting Complex and Cornerstone Park, these apartments feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and spacious closets. The community is pet-friendly, and amenities include internet cafe, 24-hr gym, and basketball court.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
McCullough Hills
24 Units Available
80 on Gibson
80 S Gibson Rd, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$981
1041 sqft
Pet-friendly community close to shopping, dining, and the Bruce Woodbury Parkway. In-unit washer/dryer, detached garages, vaulted ceilings, and private patios/balconies with stunning views. Free Wi-Fi in the community lobby.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
Gibson Springs
16 Units Available
Spur
985 Wigwam Pkwy, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1171 sqft
Close to Las Vegas yet nestled within a quiet community. Featuring oversized closets, quartz counters, waterfall showerheads, and in-home laundry rooms. Amenities include a dog park and pet washing areas, a pool, and a gym.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
Silverado Ranch
28 Units Available
Dune
3080 Saint Rose Pkwy, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
1171 sqft
Luxurious apartments featuring dark wood cabinets, quartz countertops, and bathrooms with large soaking tubs and dual vanities. Close to fine dining, golfing and Las Vegas nightlife.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
McCullough Hills
1 Unit Available
Adiamo
1350 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
1182 sqft
Set high in the foothills of Black Mountain, Adiamo offers commanding views of the Las Vegas valley.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:32pm
McCullough Hills
5 Units Available
Elevate
111 S Gibson Rd, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,384
1174 sqft
Excellent location in Las Vegas, close to Baja Fresh and Black Mountain Country Club and Golf Course. Amenities feature granite countertops, Moen faucets, and high-end appliances. Community includes dog park, lounge, and pool.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Gibson Springs
36 Units Available
Cornerstone Park
210 Quest Park St, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1077 sqft
Welcome home to Cornerstone Park Apartments in Henderson, NV! Situated in a beautiful landscape, with endless opportunities for outdoor exploration, our Henderson apartments bring you to the hub of work, and play.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:08pm
McCullough Hills
10 Units Available
Allegro at La Entrada by Mark-Taylor
951 Las Palmas Entrada Ave, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1084 sqft
Boasting a 24-hour gym, business center and garage parking, this community is only a short drive from Acacia Park and Interstate 215. Indoors, residents enjoy walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and either a balcony or patio.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Gibson Springs
12 Units Available
Villa Serena Apartments
325 N Gibson Rd, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
847 sqft
A new community featuring nine-foot ceilings, mini-blinds, walk-in closets, alarm systems and modern kitchens. Fireplaces available. On-site pool, outdoor areas, playground and courtyard. Minutes from area freeway.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
17 Units Available
The Well
1050 Wellness Pl, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1016 sqft
The Well, a brand new apartment community in Henderson, Nevada, offers a home and a lifestyle centered around you. LIVE WELL with thoughtful details such as quartz counters and large windows to let light in.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
Silverado Ranch
29 Units Available
Evolve
3140 St Rose Pkwy, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,311
1196 sqft
With a resort pool, cabanas and a gaming center, this gated community is packed with amenities. Residents enjoy private balconies, large soaking tubs and stainless-steel appliances. It's also just a short drive from Beltway Marketplace.
