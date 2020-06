Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities doorman elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Spacious corner 2 bed/1 bath with large terrace in prime location on Blvd East. Full service co-op building that recently completed major capital improvements and offers spectacular amenities including a fitness center, rooftop pool, common patio with grills and outdoor seating. Commuting to NYC is a breeze with easy access to the bus and ferry. Walking distance to parks, tennis courts, great restaurants + Whole Foods, Trader Joes, Mitsuwa Market and more!