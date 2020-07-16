444 ALBANY CT

Amenities

Take in the spectacular unobstructed view of NYC skyline, this rare SE facing corner Townhouse is located right by the Hudson River within the prestigious Jacobs Ferry. This home is one of the most desired units along the Gold Coast. Sprawling with approx 2800 sqft, This 4Bed/3FB/2HBA home features hardwood floors throughout and luxury at every turn with built in Speakers, crown molding, gas fireplace and views from every room! Master Bedroom has breathtaking views and features a massive en-suite and custom closets. A gourmet kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counters and custom cabinetry. A large living area with an oversized terrace facing the city, allowed for everyday comforts as well as entertaining. This Community which features 2 pools and a playground is located Close to shopping and transportation to NYC. 1 car private garage and 1 driveway space include. Will NOT last!