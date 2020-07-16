All apartments in West New York
444 ALBANY CT
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:14 AM

444 ALBANY CT

444 Albany Ct · (201) 795-5200
Location

444 Albany Ct, West New York, NJ 07093

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 444 · Avail. now

$7,500

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 2742 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Take in the spectacular unobstructed view of NYC skyline, this rare SE facing corner Townhouse is located right by the Hudson River within the prestigious Jacobs Ferry. This home is one of the most desired units along the Gold Coast. Sprawling with approx 2800 sqft, This 4Bed/3FB/2HBA home features hardwood floors throughout and luxury at every turn with built in Speakers, crown molding, gas fireplace and views from every room! Master Bedroom has breathtaking views and features a massive en-suite and custom closets. A gourmet kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counters and custom cabinetry. A large living area with an oversized terrace facing the city, allowed for everyday comforts as well as entertaining. This Community which features 2 pools and a playground is located Close to shopping and transportation to NYC. 1 car private garage and 1 driveway space include. Will NOT last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 444 ALBANY CT have any available units?
444 ALBANY CT has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 444 ALBANY CT have?
Some of 444 ALBANY CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 444 ALBANY CT currently offering any rent specials?
444 ALBANY CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 444 ALBANY CT pet-friendly?
No, 444 ALBANY CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West New York.
Does 444 ALBANY CT offer parking?
Yes, 444 ALBANY CT offers parking.
Does 444 ALBANY CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 444 ALBANY CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 444 ALBANY CT have a pool?
Yes, 444 ALBANY CT has a pool.
Does 444 ALBANY CT have accessible units?
No, 444 ALBANY CT does not have accessible units.
Does 444 ALBANY CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 444 ALBANY CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 444 ALBANY CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 444 ALBANY CT does not have units with air conditioning.
