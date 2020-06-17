All apartments in West New York
315 56TH ST
Last updated May 21 2020 at 6:17 PM

315 56TH ST

315 56th Street · (201) 962-9551
Location

315 56th Street, West New York, NJ 07093

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit A2 · Avail. now

$1,450

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Newly renovated 1BR condo available for rent in the heart of West New York. Enjoy wide plank hard wood floors, ceiling fans, recessed lighting, exposed brick, brand new sparkling stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, ample cabinetry, and more! New bathroom features tub and new vanity. Heat and Hot water are included in this beautiful 1st Fl apartment in a well kept pre-war building. The building's Laundry Room conveniently located just down the hall. 1 small pet permitted. Great location- near many wonderful restaurants, cafes, stores, supermarkets, recreation, schools, parks, and the panoramic NYC view from Blvd East, all located within 5 block radius! Also, the West New York Municipal parking lot is right around the corner on Hudson Ave- Transportation to NYC is a breeze as the bus commute is about 25 minutes to midtown Manhattan. Also convenient to Hoboken and JC. Standard Credit Check, Broker Fee, and 1.5 Month Sec Fee Required. Call today before this great rental is snapped up!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 56TH ST have any available units?
315 56TH ST has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 315 56TH ST have?
Some of 315 56TH ST's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 56TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
315 56TH ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 56TH ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 315 56TH ST is pet friendly.
Does 315 56TH ST offer parking?
Yes, 315 56TH ST does offer parking.
Does 315 56TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 56TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 56TH ST have a pool?
No, 315 56TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 315 56TH ST have accessible units?
No, 315 56TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 315 56TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 315 56TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 315 56TH ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 315 56TH ST does not have units with air conditioning.
