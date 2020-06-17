315 56TH ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Newly renovated 1BR condo available for rent in the heart of West New York. Enjoy wide plank hard wood floors, ceiling fans, recessed lighting, exposed brick, brand new sparkling stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, ample cabinetry, and more! New bathroom features tub and new vanity. Heat and Hot water are included in this beautiful 1st Fl apartment in a well kept pre-war building. The building's Laundry Room conveniently located just down the hall. 1 small pet permitted. Great location- near many wonderful restaurants, cafes, stores, supermarkets, recreation, schools, parks, and the panoramic NYC view from Blvd East, all located within 5 block radius! Also, the West New York Municipal parking lot is right around the corner on Hudson Ave- Transportation to NYC is a breeze as the bus commute is about 25 minutes to midtown Manhattan. Also convenient to Hoboken and JC. Standard Credit Check, Broker Fee, and 1.5 Month Sec Fee Required. Call today before this great rental is snapped up!