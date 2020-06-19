244 BROWER CT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool garage

Jacobs Ferry townhomes at Port Imperial! Essex Model, 2,268 sqft 4 level townhouse in Port Imperial Waterfront Community. Featuring fully renovated kitchen w granite counters, stainless steel appliances, sliding doors to balcony + patio offer ground fl finished recreation room. This townhouse has been professionally decorated by renowned designer, Artistic Tile, upgraded with beautiful mosaic tiled stairwell, creamy marble tile floor in breakfast area, exquisite white marble 20x20 tile in upper loft, Slate-like in master suite. Wood floor & closet systems in Master Bedroom, modern berber carpet in guest bedroom, and 18x18 white porcelain glazed tiled upper loft w/ vaulted ceilings & view balcony, 2 parking (1 garage/1 driveway). Walking distance to retail (play center/ play grounds, fitness, wine gallery, ACME, Starbucks, Ben & Jerry, Son Cubano). Free Shuttle on Site to NY Waterway & Hudson Light rail to NYC in minutes, also via Lincoln Tunnel/ PA & GWB. Enjoy 2 outdoor pools, Hudson Riverwalk, dog runs, parks!