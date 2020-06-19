All apartments in West New York
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:08 AM

244 BROWER CT

244 Brower Ct · (551) 404-4712
Location

244 Brower Ct, West New York, NJ 07093

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 244 · Avail. now

$4,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2268 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Jacobs Ferry townhomes at Port Imperial! Essex Model, 2,268 sqft 4 level townhouse in Port Imperial Waterfront Community. Featuring fully renovated kitchen w granite counters, stainless steel appliances, sliding doors to balcony + patio offer ground fl finished recreation room. This townhouse has been professionally decorated by renowned designer, Artistic Tile, upgraded with beautiful mosaic tiled stairwell, creamy marble tile floor in breakfast area, exquisite white marble 20x20 tile in upper loft, Slate-like in master suite. Wood floor & closet systems in Master Bedroom, modern berber carpet in guest bedroom, and 18x18 white porcelain glazed tiled upper loft w/ vaulted ceilings & view balcony, 2 parking (1 garage/1 driveway). Walking distance to retail (play center/ play grounds, fitness, wine gallery, ACME, Starbucks, Ben & Jerry, Son Cubano). Free Shuttle on Site to NY Waterway & Hudson Light rail to NYC in minutes, also via Lincoln Tunnel/ PA & GWB. Enjoy 2 outdoor pools, Hudson Riverwalk, dog runs, parks!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 244 BROWER CT have any available units?
244 BROWER CT has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 244 BROWER CT have?
Some of 244 BROWER CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 244 BROWER CT currently offering any rent specials?
244 BROWER CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 244 BROWER CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 244 BROWER CT is pet friendly.
Does 244 BROWER CT offer parking?
Yes, 244 BROWER CT does offer parking.
Does 244 BROWER CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 244 BROWER CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 244 BROWER CT have a pool?
Yes, 244 BROWER CT has a pool.
Does 244 BROWER CT have accessible units?
No, 244 BROWER CT does not have accessible units.
Does 244 BROWER CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 244 BROWER CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 244 BROWER CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 244 BROWER CT does not have units with air conditioning.
