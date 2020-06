Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Brand New Construction Hot on the market rental!! No one has lived here yet, could be you first! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom spans over 1350 sq ft with 1 car garage and 1 driveway spot included. Bright and Spacious with over-sized windows, hardwood floors, high end stainless steel appliances, quartz counter-tops, washer/dryer, central air/central heat, and much more! Close to beautiful Washington Park and just minutes away from shopping, restaurants and transportation to NYC.