All apartments in Union City
Find more places like 301 PALISADE AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Union City, NJ
/
301 PALISADE AVE
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:48 AM

301 PALISADE AVE

301 Palisade Avenue · (201) 396-8447
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Union City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

301 Palisade Avenue, Union City, NJ 07087
Union City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3B · Avail. now

$1,750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
all utils included
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
No Security Deposit required! 700 sq.ft, 1 bedroom, new bathroom. All utilities included. Living room/Dining room, Eat in kitchen, Full Bath, great storage, W/D. This is a professionally managed building! Located right up the 14th St. Viaduct in West Hoboken / Heights, next to Washington Park. Transportation is literally across the street or a few min to train. Our building is 22 unit condo building and very well maintained. We have great owners who also make great neighbors, and most neighbors commute into Manhattan.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 PALISADE AVE have any available units?
301 PALISADE AVE has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 301 PALISADE AVE have?
Some of 301 PALISADE AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 PALISADE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
301 PALISADE AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 PALISADE AVE pet-friendly?
No, 301 PALISADE AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union City.
Does 301 PALISADE AVE offer parking?
No, 301 PALISADE AVE does not offer parking.
Does 301 PALISADE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 301 PALISADE AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 PALISADE AVE have a pool?
No, 301 PALISADE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 301 PALISADE AVE have accessible units?
No, 301 PALISADE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 301 PALISADE AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 PALISADE AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 301 PALISADE AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 301 PALISADE AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 301 PALISADE AVE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Estuary
1600 Harbor Blvd
Union City, NJ 07086
1500 Harbor
1500 Harbor Boulevard
Union City, NJ 07086
The Union at Lyndhurst
1301 Wall St W
Union City, NJ 07071

Similar Pages

Union City 1 BedroomsUnion City 2 Bedrooms
Union City Dog Friendly ApartmentsUnion City Pet Friendly Places
Union City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NY
Bayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJFort Lee, NJEnglewood, NJSummit, NJHarrison, NJLodi, NJEdgewater, NJ
Perth Amboy, NJWestwood, NJRoselle, NJLinden, NJCaldwell, NJWoodbridge, NJValley Stream, NYUpper Montclair, NJRidgefield, NJSecaucus, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity