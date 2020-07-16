301 PALISADE AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher all utils included microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

No Security Deposit required! 700 sq.ft, 1 bedroom, new bathroom. All utilities included. Living room/Dining room, Eat in kitchen, Full Bath, great storage, W/D. This is a professionally managed building! Located right up the 14th St. Viaduct in West Hoboken / Heights, next to Washington Park. Transportation is literally across the street or a few min to train. Our building is 22 unit condo building and very well maintained. We have great owners who also make great neighbors, and most neighbors commute into Manhattan.