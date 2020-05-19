7 Atlantic Avenue

Amenities

FIRST BEACH BLOCK WITH OCEAN VIEWS! Fabulous three bedroom 2.5 bath home available for summer weekly rental in Ocean Grove. Two porches with ocean views! Gorgeous, newly remodeled bathrooms and Kitchen! Master Suite, laundry room, finished bonus room in basement, and garage for storing bikes, boards, beach chairs etc. Includes 4 beach badges for use during stay. NO Pets NO Smoking $3500 per week. $1500 security deposit based on 2 week stay. $2500 security deposit for longer stays. Cleaning fee of $200 in addition to rent