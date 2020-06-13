Apartment List
/
NJ
/
new brunswick
Last updated June 13 2020 at 11:03 AM

132 Apartments for rent in New Brunswick, NJ

📍
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
27 Units Available
The Quincy
120 Neilson St, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
$1,510
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,638
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,727
1112 sqft
Luxurious interiors with granite countertops and updated appliances. Pet-friendly community with a state-of-the-art fitness center and private club room. Minutes from Amtrak NJ Transit and Route 18.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
67 Units Available
Plaza Square Apartments
1 Richmond St, New Brunswick, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,750
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,433
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,769
1511 sqft
Prime location close to upscale restaurants, cafes, nightlife and retail shops. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, vinyl plank flooring, walk-in closets and washer/dryer in each unit. Swimming pool and fitness studio!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:02am
$
21 Units Available
Colony House
1050 George St, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
$1,375
775 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1530 sqft
Walk out your door to Buccleuch Park which features 14 tennis courts, jogging trails, ball fields and a fitness trail. Our convenient location is minutes away from Downtown New Brunswick, where all the finest restaurants lie; Rutgers University, St.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
32 Units Available
Riverwatch Commons
10 Dennis St, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
$1,555
635 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,686
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
930 sqft
We’ve updated our spaces, from apartment interiors to the community spaces.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
$
22 Units Available
The Vue
110 Somerset St, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,889
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,306
1099 sqft
New Brunswick apartments close to major employers and cultural attractions. These homes have stainless steel appliances and washers and dryers. Friendly community with on-site management and package receiving services.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Livingston Terrace
434 Livingston Ave #613, New Brunswick, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
625 sqft
A modern and upgraded place to live, this complex offers spacious floor plans, on-site management, large closets, semi-private entrances and easy access to public transportation.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:02am
1 Unit Available
New Brunswick Arms Apartments
119 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
$900
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
New Brunswick Arms is dedicated to serving the needs of our residents. Our Community landmark area offers a great location convenient to downtown...close to hospitals, colleges...public transportation.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
109 Howard St
109 Howard Street, New Brunswick, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
Available 06/15/20 109 Howard st - Property Id: 299431 Come check out this freshly updated house in the heart of New Brunswick. Freshly painted and renovated. Call now or you can apply via the link below. https://secure.weimark.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1317 Fernwood Court
1317 Fernwood Court, New Brunswick, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1495 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo (near Rutgers University) - Property Id: 296571 no smoking carport Large 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Luxury Condo for Rent in Fulton Square in New Brunswick, NJ.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
48 Plum Street 2nd Floor
48 Plum St, New Brunswick, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
48 Plum Street 2nd Floor Available 06/15/20 Large 2nd floor apartment, centrally located in a much desirable area - Located off of Hamilton St & within four blocks of Easton Ave.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
88 COMMERCIAL AVE
88 Commercial Ave, New Brunswick, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
3 level 1600 sq foot, 2 bedroom 1.5 bath. Perfect location around corner from Rutgers campus. Near restaurants,bars,stores,short drive to LA Fitness & Supermarket,4 blocks to Dry Cleaners. RING doorbell & USB outlets installed.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
7 LIVINGSTON AVE
7 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,495
670 sqft
Premiere Residences is New Brunswick's newest collection of studio, 1, and 2-bedroom luxury residences at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center.
Results within 1 mile of New Brunswick
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:30am
$
12 Units Available
Georgetown Apartments
1470-I Oaktree Drive, North Brunswick, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,424
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
700 sqft
Centrally located, between Route 27 and Route 1, with a bus line to NYC at the corner, these apartments come in 1 and 2-bedroom floor plans with spacious layouts and attractive amenities.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
$
Highland Park
Contact for Availability
Orchard Gardens
260 S 11th Ave, Highland Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,510
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
914 sqft
Located on the banks of the Raritan River, these units are ideal for busy commuters, and will provide comfortable amenities like granite countertops, large closets, upgraded finishes, on-site laundry and playgrounds.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated May 21 at 06:37pm
Highland Park
Contact for Availability
Parktowne Apartments
11 Raritan Ave, Highland Park, NJ
Studio
$1,250
1 Bedroom
$1,510
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
Parktowne Apartments in Highland Park, NJ, is located along the banks of the Raritan River.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Highland Park
Contact for Availability
Highland Montgomery
140 Montgomery St 1 H, Highland Park, NJ
Studio
$1,325
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
533 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
700 sqft
Quiet residential community located close to shopping, entertainment and mass transit. Units feature hardwood floors, fully equipped kitchens and high-speed internet access. Well-maintained park-like grounds.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2200 Woodbridge Ave
2200 Woodbridge Avenue, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
2 bedroom one bath apartment - Property Id: 294634 2 bedroom one bathroom apartment for rent. Has a separate living room area. Two entrances to the apartment. No pets allowed. No smoking allowed. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
15 KEENAN ST
15 Keenan Street, East Franklin, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1580 sqft
Attractive 5 year young 2 bedrm 2.5 Bath plus an office townhome with 1 car garage. Open floor concept. Deck attached to the kitchen. plenty of storage area. Plenty of natural light. Electric car charger inside the garage.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
50 Fox Rd
50 Fox Rd, Middlesex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,295
700 sqft
One-Bedroom apartment available July 1st at Riverview-at-Edison located just minutes from Rt. 1, Rt. 27, and 287. •Applicants must have a 650 credit score and meet a 40% debt to income ratio. •Monthly rent is $1295.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 10:22am
1 Unit Available
19 Penrose Lane
19 Penrose Lane, Piscataway, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
Cozy, quaint bungalow-type home within walking distance of RUTGERS Busch Campus! Two full bathrooms, and large entertainment space above garage are nice amenities.
Results within 5 miles of New Brunswick
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:22am
3 Units Available
Aspen Court
2800 New Brunswick Ave, Piscataway, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,890
1119 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1395 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Aspen Court redefines your apartment experience by providing you with the best living situation in Piscataway, NJ. Our apartment homes are built with your comfort in mind.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:30am
$
72 Units Available
Pleasant View Gardens
258 Carlton Ave, Piscataway, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,389
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
925 sqft
Nestled into 80 acres of green space, these Colonial-inspired apartments offer updated floor plans and one, two, or three-bedroom units. Amenities include onsite pools, open floor plans, and walk-in closets in some units.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
101 Units Available
Kensington Place
527 Old Bridge Tpke, South River, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,830
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,980
1521 sqft
Just seconds from all the shopping options along Old Bridge Turnpike, this community is also within an hour of NYC and Philadelphia. Amenities include fire pit, grilling area and pool. Nine-foot ceilings and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
South Plainfield
9 Units Available
The Highlands at South Plainfield
1300 Cook Ln, South Plainfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,691
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,022
1061 sqft
Spacious apartment layouts with walk-in closets, in-unit washer-dryer and private patio or balcony. Community amenities include fitness center, pool, hot tub and barbecue picnic area.

Median Rent in New Brunswick

Last updated May 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in New Brunswick is $1,507, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,795.
Studio
$1,357
1 Bed
$1,507
2 Beds
$1,795
3+ Beds
$2,314
City GuideNew Brunswick
The world headquarters of Johnson & Johnson Pharmaceuticals and many other medical care facilities and companies, including Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, and the New Jersey Cancer Institute, are located in New Brunswick, NJ. No wonder its been dubbed The Health Care City.

An energetic city of just over 55,000 residents, New Brunswick, New Jersey often seems busier in the daytime, with corporate and medical employees, and college students and college staff bustling around town. With a popular cultural arts center, stellar medical facilities, and prestigious institutes of higher learning within its boundaries, New Brunswick has plenty to offer its residents in its culturally diverse, vibrant neighborhoods.

Moving to New Brunswick

With so many colleges in town, be sure to keep track of semester breaks when you look for a place to live. Rentals will be harder to come by in the fall, than the summer. Start your apartment search early.Public transportation is excellent both in town and getting out of town. You may not need a car at all living here.

Looking for a town with a substantial corporate and medical job growth, excellent medical care, and significant cultural activities? New Brunswick is your place. And, its conveniently located midway between the cultural megalopolis of New York City and the urban oasis of Philadelphia. Hop on the train and the entire Eastern Seaboard is yours.

Neighborhoods

New Brunswick City Center:Reasonably priced and located close to many major employers, City Centers properties range from small apartment complexes to three bedroom houses for rent. Many of the properties are renter occupied, with the age of buildings ranging from historic time periods prior to 1940, up to 1970. Over sixty percent of residents here do not own a car, and twenty percent actually walk to work. Youll find many residents here employed in manufacturing and labor as well as in management and sales positions.$

Westons Mills / Edgebrook:This middle income community has a dense urban feel, with apartment homes in medium sized single family homes and high rise apartments. Properties range in age from 1940 up to 1999. A low vacancy rate here means the rental market is tight, so if you choose this neighborhood for your apartment rental, be prepared to look early. Many residents drive to work, with a commute time of fifteen minutes. $$

Jersey Ave / How Lane:Also urban in density, this middle income community offers a variety of apartment rental choices from single family homes to complexes. There are also many attractive row houses and town homes. A solid group - 24% - of people who carpool to work live here. This community features a significant Hispanic population, and is family oriented. $$

Raritan Gardens:Residences here range from small apartment buildings to high rises complexes. Many buildings are older, having been built between 1940 and 1999. Many residents are college students - 53%, in fact. If youre looking for a student-centric neighborhood, this is your spot. Cafes, bars, and shops all cater to the student life. $$

Living in New Brunswick

New Brunswick began by Royal charter in 1730, incorporated as a city in 1784. Because of its central location between New York City and Philadelphia, New Brunswick was a major travel and trade hub. Rutgers University, then Queens College, was founded in 1766.Along with Rutgers, which has three campuses in the city, the town hosts the New Brunswick Theological Seminary, the Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, and a campus of Middlesex County College.

New Brunswick houses many well known American companies and colleges. In fact, the town hosts medical giant Johnson & Johnsons world headquarters, corporate giant Bristol-Myers Squibb, the countrys largest medical school, Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and the Robert Wood Johnson University hospital, and Rutgers-The State University of New Jersey.

Travel the World

The Hungarian Heritage Center located in New Brunswick is the only facility of its kind in the U.S. With a museum, library, and archives, the role of those with Hungarian heritage in the U.S. is documented and preserved throughout American history. The archival and museum collectionsbegin with colonial days in this premier exhibit space. In the 1930s, one quarter of the Hungarian population of New Jersey resided in the city - one out of three city residents were Hungarian. Today, youll find no shortage of Hungarian bakeries and goulash recipes in town. The Hungarian Heritage Festival is held the first Saturday in June, annually.

Along with the citys substantial Hungarian population, about 50% of the city is Hispanic, including those with Puerto Rican and Dominican ancestry. Housing and businesses are diverse too: major employers formed a development company to gentrify the downtown area, and consolidate the business community in a central, downtown area. Gateway Tower, a high rise redevelopment project next to the train station, houses apartments, condos, and parking, and is connected to the station via a bridge walkway. Most of New Brunswick's retail businesses are within this designated Urban Enterprise Zone.

New Brunswick residents can take New Jersey Transit and Amtrak trains into Manhattan, Trenton, Newark, and Philadelphia. Local bus service and long distance busses are also easily accessed. With plenty of commuter parking, the town embraces the concept of easy access in and out of the city.And if you must drive, the city is less than a mile from I-95, the New Jersey Turnpike, as well as state routes including the Garden State Parkway.

Get Cultured in New Brunswick

New Brunswick has a little bit of New Yorks Times Square in its veins, with three professional theatrical venues occupying space downtown. The George Street Playhouse, the State Theater which is home to the American Repertory Ballet, and the award winning Crossroads Theater.In addition, Rutgers offers sophisticated student productions. Music is also well patronized - local bars and clubs have spawned national acts like Bon Jovi.

Art and dining dont receive short shrift either. The Jane Voorhees Zimmerli Art Museum at Rutgers University, Albus Cavus, and the Rutgers University Geology Museum showcase world class exhibitions; New Brunswick itself was known from the 1950's through the 70's as a home to avant garde art sometimes called the "New Brunswick School of Painting."

With Italian, Middle Eastern, Ethopian, Hungarian, Thai and Peruvian among the distinctive cuisines in town, residents have plenty of dining options. In a hurry? Check out the Food Trucks at Rutgers University's College Avenue campus. Nicknamed "Grease Trucks" these rolling restaurants serve up a local speciality: "Fat Sandwiches," or subs with multiple ingredients.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in New Brunswick?
In New Brunswick, the median rent is $1,357 for a studio, $1,507 for a 1-bedroom, $1,795 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,314 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in New Brunswick, check out our monthly New Brunswick Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around New Brunswick?
Some of the colleges located in the New Brunswick area include Rutgers University-New Brunswick, LIU Brooklyn, Kean University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, and CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to New Brunswick?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to New Brunswick from include New York, Brooklyn, Jersey City, Newark, and Elizabeth.

Similar Pages

New Brunswick 1 BedroomsNew Brunswick 2 Bedrooms
New Brunswick Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNew Brunswick Apartments with Parking
New Brunswick Studio Apartments