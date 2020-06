132 Apartments for rent in New Brunswick, NJ

Neighborhoods

New Brunswick City Center:Reasonably priced and located close to many major employers, City Centers properties range from small apartment complexes to three bedroom houses for rent. Many of the properties are renter occupied, with the age of buildings ranging from historic time periods prior to 1940, up to 1970. Over sixty percent of residents here do not own a car, and twenty percent actually walk to work. Youll find many residents here employed in manufacturing and labor as well as in management and sales positions.$

Westons Mills / Edgebrook:This middle income community has a dense urban feel, with apartment homes in medium sized single family homes and high rise apartments. Properties range in age from 1940 up to 1999. A low vacancy rate here means the rental market is tight, so if you choose this neighborhood for your apartment rental, be prepared to look early. Many residents drive to work, with a commute time of fifteen minutes. $$

Jersey Ave / How Lane:Also urban in density, this middle income community offers a variety of apartment rental choices from single family homes to complexes. There are also many attractive row houses and town homes. A solid group - 24% - of people who carpool to work live here. This community features a significant Hispanic population, and is family oriented. $$

Raritan Gardens:Residences here range from small apartment buildings to high rises complexes. Many buildings are older, having been built between 1940 and 1999. Many residents are college students - 53%, in fact. If youre looking for a student-centric neighborhood, this is your spot. Cafes, bars, and shops all cater to the student life. $$