1208 12TH ST

Spacious & newly renovated 2 bedroom & 1 bath apartment by local interior designer. Large open concept Living/Kitchen/Dining space with recessed lighting and high ceiling. Brand new Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, brand new cabinetry, marble counter tops. Recessed lighting and beautiful hardwood floor. High efficiency furnace and Bluetooth mirror and fan to connect to Iphone. Near school & shopping. Just blocks from the heights, and less than a block from Kennedy Boulevard, you can easily get NYC transportation to Port Authority ( only 15 min to Manhattan ) min from JSQ & Hoboken Terminal. Call today for a private showing.