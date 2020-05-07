All apartments in North Bergen
Find more places like 1208 12TH ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Bergen, NJ
/
1208 12TH ST
Last updated June 7 2020 at 12:47 AM

1208 12TH ST

1208 12th Street · (201) 333-4443
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
North Bergen
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

1208 12th Street, North Bergen, NJ 07047

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2nd floor · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Spacious & newly renovated 2 bedroom & 1 bath apartment by local interior designer. Large open concept Living/Kitchen/Dining space with recessed lighting and high ceiling. Brand new Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, brand new cabinetry, marble counter tops. Recessed lighting and beautiful hardwood floor. High efficiency furnace and Bluetooth mirror and fan to connect to Iphone. Near school & shopping. Just blocks from the heights, and less than a block from Kennedy Boulevard, you can easily get NYC transportation to Port Authority ( only 15 min to Manhattan ) min from JSQ & Hoboken Terminal. Call today for a private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1208 12TH ST have any available units?
1208 12TH ST has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1208 12TH ST have?
Some of 1208 12TH ST's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1208 12TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
1208 12TH ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1208 12TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 1208 12TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bergen.
Does 1208 12TH ST offer parking?
No, 1208 12TH ST does not offer parking.
Does 1208 12TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1208 12TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1208 12TH ST have a pool?
No, 1208 12TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 1208 12TH ST have accessible units?
No, 1208 12TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1208 12TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1208 12TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1208 12TH ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1208 12TH ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1208 12TH ST?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hudson Ridge
7312 2-H Boulevard East
North Bergen, NJ 07047
The Duchess
7601 River Rd
North Bergen, NJ 07047
Half Moon Harbour
7912 River Rd
North Bergen, NJ 07047
Hudson Mews
1305 Paterson Plank Road
North Bergen, NJ 07047
Avalon North Bergen
5665 Kennedy Blvd
North Bergen, NJ 07093

Similar Pages

North Bergen 1 BedroomsNorth Bergen 2 Bedrooms
North Bergen Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNorth Bergen Apartments with Parking
North Bergen Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJ
Pearl River, NYPelham Manor, NYIrvington, NYAirmont, NYRahway, NJHastings-on-Hudson, NYSleepy Hollow, NYKings Point, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity