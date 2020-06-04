One Theatre Square

Amenities
A symbol of Newarks downtown revival, One Theater Square is a brand-new, 22-story tower with sweeping city views and a dynamic location. Each spacious, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment features must-have details like soaring ceilings, over-sized windows and hardwood floors. Amenities include 24-hour concierge services, a beautiful demonstration kitchen with fireplace and an outdoor terrace with multiple lounge areas. Just steps away from the famed New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), One Theater Square is located within minutes to the redesigned Military Park, Whole Foods and a variety of great restaurants and retailers.