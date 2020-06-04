One Theatre Square

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator oven range stainless steel Property Amenities accessible clubhouse 24hr concierge doorman elevator 24hr gym parking garage internet access media room sauna bike storage car charging conference room fire pit game room internet cafe lobby pool table smoke-free community

A symbol of Newarks downtown revival, One Theater Square is a brand-new, 22-story tower with sweeping city views and a dynamic location. Each spacious, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment features must-have details like soaring ceilings, over-sized windows and hardwood floors. Amenities include 24-hour concierge services, a beautiful demonstration kitchen with fireplace and an outdoor terrace with multiple lounge areas. Just steps away from the famed New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), One Theater Square is located within minutes to the redesigned Military Park, Whole Foods and a variety of great restaurants and retailers.