Newark, NJ
One Theatre Square
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:32 AM

One Theatre Square

2 Center St · (205) 990-6448
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Now offering 1 1/2 months free on a 13-month lease and 2 1/2 months free on a 26-month lease with a move in by July 24th, 2020! Schedule your in-person or virtual tour today!
Location

2 Center St, Newark, NJ 07102
Newark Central Business District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 1504 · Avail. Sep 12

$2,000

Studio · 1 Bath · 504 sqft

Unit 0202 · Avail. Sep 7

$2,127

Studio · 1 Bath · 570 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 0611 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,110

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 768 sqft

Unit 0209 · Avail. Sep 12

$2,127

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 744 sqft

Unit 0411 · Avail. Sep 6

$2,275

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 768 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0512 · Avail. Oct 7

$2,770

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1006 sqft

Unit 0309 · Avail. now

$2,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1043 sqft

Unit 0509 · Avail. now

$2,820

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1043 sqft

See 15+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from One Theatre Square.

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
24hr concierge
doorman
elevator
24hr gym
parking
garage
internet access
media room
sauna
bike storage
car charging
conference room
fire pit
game room
internet cafe
lobby
pool table
smoke-free community
A symbol of Newarks downtown revival, One Theater Square is a brand-new, 22-story tower with sweeping city views and a dynamic location. Each spacious, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment features must-have details like soaring ceilings, over-sized windows and hardwood floors. Amenities include 24-hour concierge services, a beautiful demonstration kitchen with fireplace and an outdoor terrace with multiple lounge areas. Just steps away from the famed New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), One Theater Square is located within minutes to the redesigned Military Park, Whole Foods and a variety of great restaurants and retailers.

Nitty Gritty

Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does One Theatre Square have any available units?
One Theatre Square has 30 units available starting at $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does One Theatre Square have?
Some of One Theatre Square's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is One Theatre Square currently offering any rent specials?
One Theatre Square is offering the following rent specials: Now offering 1 1/2 months free on a 13-month lease and 2 1/2 months free on a 26-month lease with a move in by July 24th, 2020! Schedule your in-person or virtual tour today!
Is One Theatre Square pet-friendly?
No, One Theatre Square is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newark.
Does One Theatre Square offer parking?
Yes, One Theatre Square offers parking.
Does One Theatre Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, One Theatre Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does One Theatre Square have a pool?
No, One Theatre Square does not have a pool.
Does One Theatre Square have accessible units?
Yes, One Theatre Square has accessible units.
Does One Theatre Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, One Theatre Square has units with dishwashers.
Does One Theatre Square have units with air conditioning?
Yes, One Theatre Square has units with air conditioning.
