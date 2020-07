Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub oven walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym pool internet access dogs allowed cats allowed garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center fire pit guest parking hot tub

Welcome to Gaslight Commons, the luxury apartments for rent in NJ,. Comprising two handsome, four-story buildings set on five landscaped acres, Gaslight Commons emulates the architecture of historic South Orange, in Essex County , NJ including its rows of delightful gaslights. We invite you to explore the Garden State's enchanting residential enclave offering contemporary apartments and outstanding amenities. A glimpse of the past and the best of the future.