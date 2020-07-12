/
/
/
watsessing park
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:07 PM
309 Apartments for rent in Watsessing Park, East Orange, NJ
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
29 Units Available
Avalon Bloomfield Station
300 Glenwood Ave, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,885
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,073
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,381
1180 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances. Rooftop patio lounge, ground floor retail and resident lounge on-site. Conveniently located near hiking and jogging trails. Pet friendly.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
25 HENRY ST
25 Henry Street, Essex County, NJ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Beautiful 2 Bedroom apartment with all hardwood floors. 0.2 miles to the Bloomfield train station and only 3 stops to NY Penn station. Nearby restaurants and shopping in downtown Bloomfield and Montclair..
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
176 WASHINGTON ST
176 Washington Street, Essex County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
Grand and recently renovated custom home with huge eat in kitchen, spacious bedrooms, and 3-1/2 baths. Master suite on the 3rd floor with full bath and walk-in closet. Multi Units HVAC.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
96 MYRTLE ST
96 Myrtle Street, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 96 MYRTLE ST in Essex County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Watsessing Park
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
7 Units Available
The Green at Bloomfield
56 Broad Street, Glen Ridge, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,880
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,635
1096 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
2 Units Available
263 Bloomfield Avenue APARTMENTS
263 Bloomfield Ave, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,340
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
710 sqft
263 Bloomfield Avenue is a garden style apartment complex featuring one and two bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, updated kitchens and bathrooms and heat and hot water included in the rent.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
1 Unit Available
White House Apartments
186 Franklin St, Essex County, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1000 sqft
The White House Apartments feature beautiful studio, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments. All of the apartments include heat and hot water, hardwood floors, an intercom system and assigned off-street parking.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
2 Units Available
68-70 Park Avenue Apartments
68 Park Avenue, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,485
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The apartments at 68-70 Park Avenue are housed in a pre-war four story mid-rise building. All of the apartments include heat and hot water, have hardwood floors and have a phone hook-up intercom system.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
3 Units Available
128 Broad Street
128 Broad St, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,485
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
898 sqft
The Apartments at 128 Broad Street are housed in a pre-war four story mid-rise building across the street from The Bloomfield Green.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
1 Unit Available
11 Park Place Apartments
11 Park Place, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,545
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The apartments at 11 Park Place are housed in a pre-war four story mid-rise building directly across the street from The Bloomfield Green. All of the apartments include heat, hot water, hardwood floors and have an intercom system.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Franklin Manor
70 Fremont St, Glen Ridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,395
496 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
665 sqft
Boutique building with jewel-box appeal, maintained by an on-site team of perfectionists. Stop by and see for yourself our impeccable apartments and grounds.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
1 Unit Available
55 Monroe Place Apartments
55 Monroe Pl, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,435
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The apartments at 55 Monroe Place are housed in a pre-war five story mid-rise elevator building. All of the apartments include heat and hot water, have hardwood floors and have an intercom system.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
28 Willowdale Ave
28 Willowdale Avenue, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
900 sqft
No broker fee. Pets Welcome. Free Parking. - Be the first to live in this newly refurbished ~950 Sq-Ft 2nd floor 2 bedroom apartment in a 2 family house.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
116 MAPLE AVE
116 Maple Avenue, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
OWNER PAYS REALTOR FEE! Renovated in 2019, this spacious unit in the heart of Montclair is just around the corner from NYC trains/Glen Ridge station.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
231 N DAY ST
231 North Day Street, Essex County, NJ
Studio
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
RENOVATED 5 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH RENTAL! UNIT IS THE 2ND AND 3RD FLOOR OF A 2 FAMILY HOME. NEW WINDOWS, FLOORS, KITCHEN, BATHS! ROOMS ARE LARGE! ready for 8/1/2020 move in. 1.5 mile to the NYC train.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
44 Parkway west
44 Parkway West, Essex County, NJ
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Welcome home! To this beautiful apartment in a prime location of Bloomfield. 1st floor 3 bedrooms with an open concept. Large living room, dinning room, and updated kitchen, all hardwood floors. Close to eateries,schools, shopping and transportation.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
63 CHARLES ST
63 Charles Street, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
MUST SEE THIS BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT. ONE WHICH IS A MASTER SUITE WITH A WALK IN CLOSET AND A MASTER BATHROOM. CUSTOMIZED CABINETS IN THE KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES .
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
318 Gist Pl. 2
318 Gist Place, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beautiful Newly renovated 3 bedroom apartment!!! - Property Id: 313693 Beautiful Newly renovated 3 bedroom apartment!!! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/313693 Property Id 313693 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5908408)
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
100 GLEN RIDGE AVE 12
100 Glen Ridge Ave, Glen Ridge, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
9999 sqft
Stunning three level townhome offering a perfect NYC commuter location and luxury living... The main floor invites you in with an bright open floor plan, hardwood flooring, a sunny upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, and updated powder room.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
175 Jerome Place
175 Jerome Place, Essex County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,575
This IS the American Dream. Rent to Own renovated 4BR 3 Bath house! - This IS the American Dream.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
85 WATSESSING AVE FIRST FL.
85 Watsessing Avenue, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Commuter Friendly! Updated 1st Flr 2 bed/1 bath unit in a well maintained 2 fam home. 2 blocks from NJT Watsessing Station, 35 mins direct to NY Penn, minutes away from schools, and shopping centers. Washer/Dryer Hook Up in Unit.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
10-12 LOIS PL
10-12 Lois Place, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
This tastefully renovated unit is quite large and there is great parking
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
526 Park Ave 4E
526 Park Ave, East Orange, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
526 PARK AVENUE UNIT 4E, EAST ORANGE - Property Id: 300672 Nice size four bedrooms with one bathroom apartment, located in East Orange! Just 10 minutes' walk to the Brick Church station, get to New York in just 30 min from Newark Penn Station.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
7 PROSPECT TER
7 Prospect Terrace, East Orange, NJ
Studio
$2,050
A NEWLY Renovated 3bed, 2ba Apartment, on 2nd floor is now available in a centralized, commuter friendly, location.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ
Hackensack, NJMorristown, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJEnglewood, NJGlen Ridge, NJSilver Lake, NJUpper Montclair, NJKearny, NJHarrison, NJNorth Arlington, NJ