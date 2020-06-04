All apartments in Newark
796 BERGEN ST
796 BERGEN ST

796 Bergen Street · (973) 783-7400
Location

796 Bergen Street, Newark, NJ 07108
Lower Clinton Hill

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Amenities

Property Amenities
Great location! Minutes from downtown arts, shopping, restaurants, & offices. 2 minutes to 78, GSP; 9 min to Newark Penn Station (PATH & NJ Transit to NYC) & EWR Airport. Large eat-in-kitchen features a microwave, new stove, and new fridge. Lots of windows throughout make this apartment feel open & spacious. Renovated bathrooms sport beautiful tile work in shower area. Full bath in master bedroom. Plenty of on-street parking available. Convenience stores on the corners. 5 min drive to beautiful Weequahic Park. Safe neighborhood; Police HQ just a few blocks away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 796 BERGEN ST have any available units?
796 BERGEN ST has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 796 BERGEN ST have?
Some of 796 BERGEN ST's amenities include recently renovated, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 796 BERGEN ST currently offering any rent specials?
796 BERGEN ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 796 BERGEN ST pet-friendly?
No, 796 BERGEN ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newark.
Does 796 BERGEN ST offer parking?
No, 796 BERGEN ST does not offer parking.
Does 796 BERGEN ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 796 BERGEN ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 796 BERGEN ST have a pool?
No, 796 BERGEN ST does not have a pool.
Does 796 BERGEN ST have accessible units?
No, 796 BERGEN ST does not have accessible units.
Does 796 BERGEN ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 796 BERGEN ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 796 BERGEN ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 796 BERGEN ST does not have units with air conditioning.
