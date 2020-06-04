796 BERGEN ST

Amenities

Great location! Minutes from downtown arts, shopping, restaurants, & offices. 2 minutes to 78, GSP; 9 min to Newark Penn Station (PATH & NJ Transit to NYC) & EWR Airport. Large eat-in-kitchen features a microwave, new stove, and new fridge. Lots of windows throughout make this apartment feel open & spacious. Renovated bathrooms sport beautiful tile work in shower area. Full bath in master bedroom. Plenty of on-street parking available. Convenience stores on the corners. 5 min drive to beautiful Weequahic Park. Safe neighborhood; Police HQ just a few blocks away.