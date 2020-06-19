All apartments in Newark
63 SEYMOUR AVE UNIT 2
63 SEYMOUR AVE UNIT 2

63 Seymour Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

63 Seymour Avenue, Newark, NJ 07108
Upper Clinton Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 2nd floor apartment. Offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, laundry hook-up in unit, central air, hardwood floors. Near schools, hospital, shopping, public transportation, and major highways. Parking available for additional money.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

