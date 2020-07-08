All apartments in Newark
Find more places like 540 BROAD ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newark, NJ
/
540 BROAD ST
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:37 PM

540 BROAD ST

540 Broad St · (201) 222-1325
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Newark
See all
Newark Central Business District
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

540 Broad St, Newark, NJ 07102
Newark Central Business District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,930

Studio · 1 Bath · 639 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
gym
yoga
fire pit
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
game room
bbq/grill
yoga
In the Heart of Downtown New Landmark residence! Now Leasing the Walker House! Full service luxury building in the heart of historic Downtown Newark! Short walk to the path and NJ Transit. Brand new never lived in apartments. All SS appliances, hardwood floors, designer bathroom, W/S in unit. Building features: Fitness Center and Yoga Room, Club level with rooftop terrace, outdoor seating, fire pit and BBQs! Resident's kitchen with dining room! Library lounge and Game Room! Bicycle and Tenant Storage!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 540 BROAD ST have any available units?
540 BROAD ST has a unit available for $1,930 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 540 BROAD ST have?
Some of 540 BROAD ST's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 540 BROAD ST currently offering any rent specials?
540 BROAD ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 540 BROAD ST pet-friendly?
No, 540 BROAD ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newark.
Does 540 BROAD ST offer parking?
No, 540 BROAD ST does not offer parking.
Does 540 BROAD ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 540 BROAD ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 540 BROAD ST have a pool?
No, 540 BROAD ST does not have a pool.
Does 540 BROAD ST have accessible units?
No, 540 BROAD ST does not have accessible units.
Does 540 BROAD ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 540 BROAD ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 540 BROAD ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 540 BROAD ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 540 BROAD ST?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

24 Jones
24 Jones Street
Newark, NJ 07103
Mary Ann Apartments
510 Bloomfield Avenue
Newark, NJ 07107
Avalon Maplewood
200 Boyden Ave
Newark, NJ 07040
Eleven80
1180 Raymond Blvd
Newark, NJ 07102
Avalon Bloomfield Station
300 Glenwood Ave
Newark, NJ 07003
Gaslight Commons
28 W 3rd St
Newark, NJ 07079
Avalon Union
2400 Vauxhall Rd
Newark, NJ 07083
One Theatre Square
2 Center St
Newark, NJ 07102

Similar Pages

Newark 1 BedroomsNewark 2 Bedrooms
Newark Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNewark Apartments with Parking
Newark Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJ
Elizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJMorristown, NJ
Union City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJEnglewood, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper Roseville
Newark Central Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

New Jersey Institute of TechnologyEssex County College
Rutgers University-NewarkLIU Brooklyn
Kean University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity