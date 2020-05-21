All apartments in Newark
47 MONTICELLO AVE
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:25 AM

47 MONTICELLO AVE

47 Monticello Avenue · (973) 890-0500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

47 Monticello Avenue, Newark, NJ 07106
Upper Vailsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful and updated this very spacious 1st floor apartment has sparkling hardwood floors, fire place, beautiful brand new kitchen and bath. Six spacious rooms in pristine condition. Heat included. This lovely home is located on the South Orange Border, move-in ready and steps away from Seaton Hall University offering the best of two cities. All the rooms are spacious and the location is ideal for walking to the University, stores, and eateries. Off street and on street parking available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47 MONTICELLO AVE have any available units?
47 MONTICELLO AVE has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 47 MONTICELLO AVE have?
Some of 47 MONTICELLO AVE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47 MONTICELLO AVE currently offering any rent specials?
47 MONTICELLO AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47 MONTICELLO AVE pet-friendly?
No, 47 MONTICELLO AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newark.
Does 47 MONTICELLO AVE offer parking?
No, 47 MONTICELLO AVE does not offer parking.
Does 47 MONTICELLO AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 47 MONTICELLO AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 47 MONTICELLO AVE have a pool?
No, 47 MONTICELLO AVE does not have a pool.
Does 47 MONTICELLO AVE have accessible units?
No, 47 MONTICELLO AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 47 MONTICELLO AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 47 MONTICELLO AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 47 MONTICELLO AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 47 MONTICELLO AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
