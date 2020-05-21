47 MONTICELLO AVE

Amenities
Beautiful and updated this very spacious 1st floor apartment has sparkling hardwood floors, fire place, beautiful brand new kitchen and bath. Six spacious rooms in pristine condition. Heat included. This lovely home is located on the South Orange Border, move-in ready and steps away from Seaton Hall University offering the best of two cities. All the rooms are spacious and the location is ideal for walking to the University, stores, and eateries. Off street and on street parking available.