Newark, NJ
45 HOWARD CT
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:14 AM

45 HOWARD CT

45 Howard Ct · (201) 437-0411
Location

45 Howard Ct, Newark, NJ 07103
University Heights

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, dining room, living room, and kitchen condo in heart of downtown and university heights Newark. Great location within the Society Hill complex- quiet, enclosed court. Condo features a large open living/dining area, a large storage closet, and a laundry room with a full washer and dryer. Central AC, heat. Close distance to NJMS, Rutgers, and NJIT, Essex County Courthouse and Science HS...near all public transportation - Light Rail/Bus to Newark Penn Station; NJ Transit/Path service to NYC in 15-20 minutes. Minutes to Newark Penn Station and 10 minutes’ drive to Newark Airport... Short drive to Seton Hall... Gateway corporate complex, downtown nightlife, Prudential Center & NJPAC can all be reached within minutes by bus or Light Rail (or a 15 minutes’ walk). Lovely neighborhood park 50 feet away, right behind the new Essex County Courthouse complex. Unit comes with 1 assigned parking space in the parking lot. 24 Hour private security company. Tenant has full use of all Society hill amenities(pool, tennis courts, party hall/ clubhouse, security, snow removal, etc...). No Pets permitted. Available 07/01/2020. Tenant pays for all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 HOWARD CT have any available units?
45 HOWARD CT has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 45 HOWARD CT have?
Some of 45 HOWARD CT's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 HOWARD CT currently offering any rent specials?
45 HOWARD CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 HOWARD CT pet-friendly?
No, 45 HOWARD CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newark.
Does 45 HOWARD CT offer parking?
Yes, 45 HOWARD CT offers parking.
Does 45 HOWARD CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 45 HOWARD CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 HOWARD CT have a pool?
Yes, 45 HOWARD CT has a pool.
Does 45 HOWARD CT have accessible units?
No, 45 HOWARD CT does not have accessible units.
Does 45 HOWARD CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 45 HOWARD CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 45 HOWARD CT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 45 HOWARD CT has units with air conditioning.
