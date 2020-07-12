45 HOWARD CT

Amenities

in unit laundry parking pool air conditioning tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool tennis court

1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, dining room, living room, and kitchen condo in heart of downtown and university heights Newark. Great location within the Society Hill complex- quiet, enclosed court. Condo features a large open living/dining area, a large storage closet, and a laundry room with a full washer and dryer. Central AC, heat. Close distance to NJMS, Rutgers, and NJIT, Essex County Courthouse and Science HS...near all public transportation - Light Rail/Bus to Newark Penn Station; NJ Transit/Path service to NYC in 15-20 minutes. Minutes to Newark Penn Station and 10 minutes’ drive to Newark Airport... Short drive to Seton Hall... Gateway corporate complex, downtown nightlife, Prudential Center & NJPAC can all be reached within minutes by bus or Light Rail (or a 15 minutes’ walk). Lovely neighborhood park 50 feet away, right behind the new Essex County Courthouse complex. Unit comes with 1 assigned parking space in the parking lot. 24 Hour private security company. Tenant has full use of all Society hill amenities(pool, tennis courts, party hall/ clubhouse, security, snow removal, etc...). No Pets permitted. Available 07/01/2020. Tenant pays for all utilities.