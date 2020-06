Amenities

recently renovated oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Owner occupied home has a 1st FL apartment that features a Living room, dining room, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, and an updated kitchen. On street parking ONLY, NO smoking and NO pets allowed. MONTH TO MONTH. TENANTS REQUIREMENTS: 1.5 MONTH SECURITY, 1 MONTH RENT, BACKGROUND CHECK VIA NTN, TENANT APPLICATION, INCOME VERIFICATION. Close to Public Transportation, Houses of Worship and Shopping Areas. Easy access to NYC and all Major Highways including GSP, RTE 22, 78, 280, 80 and 95.