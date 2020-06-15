All apartments in Newark
267 Martin Luther King
Last updated February 10 2020 at 9:11 PM

267 Martin Luther King

267 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

267 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Newark, NJ 07102
University Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This historic row house, located in the James Street Historic district has be completely renovated and features 4 luxury apartments. Each unit is 2 bedrooms and one bathroom. Eat in kitchen with cherry cabinets, granite counter tops, tile back splashes and stainless steel appliances. Appliances include large double door refrigerator with built in ice maker, dishwasher and stove. Wide plank hardwood floors throughout and exposed brick walls. Full bathroom with bath tub and wall to wall porcelain tile. Each unit has separate utilities and central AC and heat. Unit 1 and Unit 2 have access to the back yard. Units are priced as follows. br Unit 1- Ground Floor- rented Unit 2 - 1st floor- rentedUnit 3- 2nd Floor $1900 per month Available July 1 Unit4- 3rd Floor -$1900 per month Available August 1iP

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 267 Martin Luther King have any available units?
267 Martin Luther King has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 267 Martin Luther King have?
Some of 267 Martin Luther King's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 267 Martin Luther King currently offering any rent specials?
267 Martin Luther King isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 267 Martin Luther King pet-friendly?
No, 267 Martin Luther King is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newark.
Does 267 Martin Luther King offer parking?
No, 267 Martin Luther King does not offer parking.
Does 267 Martin Luther King have units with washers and dryers?
No, 267 Martin Luther King does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 267 Martin Luther King have a pool?
No, 267 Martin Luther King does not have a pool.
Does 267 Martin Luther King have accessible units?
No, 267 Martin Luther King does not have accessible units.
Does 267 Martin Luther King have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 267 Martin Luther King has units with dishwashers.
Does 267 Martin Luther King have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 267 Martin Luther King has units with air conditioning.
