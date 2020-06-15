267 Martin Luther King

Amenities

This historic row house, located in the James Street Historic district has be completely renovated and features 4 luxury apartments. Each unit is 2 bedrooms and one bathroom. Eat in kitchen with cherry cabinets, granite counter tops, tile back splashes and stainless steel appliances. Appliances include large double door refrigerator with built in ice maker, dishwasher and stove. Wide plank hardwood floors throughout and exposed brick walls. Full bathroom with bath tub and wall to wall porcelain tile. Each unit has separate utilities and central AC and heat. Unit 1 and Unit 2 have access to the back yard. Units are priced as follows. br Unit 1- Ground Floor- rented Unit 2 - 1st floor- rentedUnit 3- 2nd Floor $1900 per month Available July 1 Unit4- 3rd Floor -$1900 per month Available August 1iP