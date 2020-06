Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Multi level townhouse. Renonated within the last few years. Three bedrooms. Master bedroom with balcony and full bath. Four baths. Two full baths. Two half baths. Three (3) showers. Dishwasher,double door stainless steel refrigator, and gas stove. Undermount farm house sink with spring pull down single handle kitchen faucet. Open floor plan for the living room and dining room. Sliding doors off living room leading to the balcony for warm summer nights. Hardwood floors through out the entire house. Ground level leads to the laundry room and utility area with a security system. Ground level also lead to the garage. The garage leads to the pavers stone patio. Walking distance to Broad Street train station. Express bus to New York. Local bus at the corner.