210 Astor St 2

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher some paid utils range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

3Br Apt in the Ironbound



Serious inquiries only!!

This beautiful 3 bedrooms/2 baths unit is located in the Ironbound section of Newark. The pictures give you an honest view of the apartment. It provides plenty of space for anyone looking to rent a specious and modern apartment. It's ideal for families, professionals ( think of remote settings), and those willing to shorten their commute to NYC.

If interested, complete the questionnaire through Turbo Tenant and request a video tour. In person viewing is possible only if social distancing and precautionary measures can be guaranteed.



Ps: New Jersey Housing Occupancy Limits Applies.

Background Check & Employment Verification required.

Apply at TurboTenant:

No Pets Allowed



