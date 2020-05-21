All apartments in Newark
Find more places like 210 Astor St 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newark, NJ
/
210 Astor St 2
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

210 Astor St 2

210 Astor Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newark
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

210 Astor Street, Newark, NJ 07114
South Ironbound

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3Br Apt in the Ironbound (under contract) - Property Id: 160593

Serious inquiries only!!
This beautiful 3 bedrooms/2 baths unit is located in the Ironbound section of Newark. The pictures give you an honest view of the apartment. It provides plenty of space for anyone looking to rent a specious and modern apartment. It's ideal for families, professionals ( think of remote settings), and those willing to shorten their commute to NYC.
If interested, complete the questionnaire through Turbo Tenant and request a video tour. In person viewing is possible only if social distancing and precautionary measures can be guaranteed.

Ps: New Jersey Housing Occupancy Limits Applies.
Background Check & Employment Verification required.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/160593
Property Id 160593

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5876379)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Astor St 2 have any available units?
210 Astor St 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newark, NJ.
What amenities does 210 Astor St 2 have?
Some of 210 Astor St 2's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 Astor St 2 currently offering any rent specials?
210 Astor St 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Astor St 2 pet-friendly?
No, 210 Astor St 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newark.
Does 210 Astor St 2 offer parking?
No, 210 Astor St 2 does not offer parking.
Does 210 Astor St 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 Astor St 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Astor St 2 have a pool?
No, 210 Astor St 2 does not have a pool.
Does 210 Astor St 2 have accessible units?
No, 210 Astor St 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Astor St 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 Astor St 2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 210 Astor St 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 210 Astor St 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

24 Jones
24 Jones Street
Newark, NJ 07103
Mary Ann Apartments
510 Bloomfield Avenue
Newark, NJ 07107
Avalon Maplewood
200 Boyden Ave
Newark, NJ 07040
Eleven80
1180 Raymond Blvd
Newark, NJ 07102
Avalon Bloomfield Station
300 Glenwood Ave
Newark, NJ 07003
Gaslight Commons
28 W 3rd St
Newark, NJ 07079
Avalon Union
2400 Vauxhall Rd
Newark, NJ 07083
One Theatre Square
2 Center St
Newark, NJ 07102

Similar Pages

Newark 1 BedroomsNewark 2 Bedrooms
Newark Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNewark Apartments with Parking
Newark Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJ
Elizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJMorristown, NJ
Union City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJFort Lee, NJEnglewood, NJSummit, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Newark Central Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

New Jersey Institute of TechnologyEssex County College
Rutgers University-NewarkLIU Brooklyn
Kean University