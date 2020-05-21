210 Astor St 2

Amenities
3Br Apt in the Ironbound (under contract) - Property Id: 160593
Serious inquiries only!!
This beautiful 3 bedrooms/2 baths unit is located in the Ironbound section of Newark. The pictures give you an honest view of the apartment. It provides plenty of space for anyone looking to rent a specious and modern apartment. It's ideal for families, professionals ( think of remote settings), and those willing to shorten their commute to NYC.
If interested, complete the questionnaire through Turbo Tenant and request a video tour. In person viewing is possible only if social distancing and precautionary measures can be guaranteed.
Ps: New Jersey Housing Occupancy Limits Applies.
Background Check & Employment Verification required.
No Pets Allowed
