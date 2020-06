Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Renovated apartment offering 3 bedrooms, formal dining room, big living room, kitchen with pantry. A must see to believe. This spacious and bright floor unit features. Hardwood floors throughout and an updated bathroom complete. Close to all major forms of transportation. Landlord pays half commission and tenant pays half. No Pets or smoking in the unit.