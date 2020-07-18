All apartments in Newark
Find more places like 148-150 MANCHESTER PL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newark, NJ
/
148-150 MANCHESTER PL
Last updated July 9 2020 at 11:43 PM

148-150 MANCHESTER PL

148-150 Manchester Place · (973) 228-1050
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Newark
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

148-150 Manchester Place, Newark, NJ 07104
Forest Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
1st floor 2 BR 2 Full Bath apartment for rent. LR/DR combo, kitchen, Master BR has its own Full Bath. All tiled floor. Apt has dishwasher +Central AC. Washer and Dryer hook up available in apartment. Tenant pays their own electricity, gas, heat, hot water. Tenant responsible for snow removal and take out garbage to street. 1 assigned parking space included. Available for move in on September 1, 2020. Landlord pays 1/2 realtor fees. No Pet. $35 credit check fee for each adult. 1.5 month security deposit. Tenants to provide their own washer, dryer, refrigerator. Pls inquire via EMAIL ONLY. Pls DO NOT call.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 148-150 MANCHESTER PL have any available units?
148-150 MANCHESTER PL has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 148-150 MANCHESTER PL have?
Some of 148-150 MANCHESTER PL's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 148-150 MANCHESTER PL currently offering any rent specials?
148-150 MANCHESTER PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 148-150 MANCHESTER PL pet-friendly?
No, 148-150 MANCHESTER PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newark.
Does 148-150 MANCHESTER PL offer parking?
Yes, 148-150 MANCHESTER PL offers parking.
Does 148-150 MANCHESTER PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 148-150 MANCHESTER PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 148-150 MANCHESTER PL have a pool?
No, 148-150 MANCHESTER PL does not have a pool.
Does 148-150 MANCHESTER PL have accessible units?
No, 148-150 MANCHESTER PL does not have accessible units.
Does 148-150 MANCHESTER PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 148-150 MANCHESTER PL has units with dishwashers.
Does 148-150 MANCHESTER PL have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 148-150 MANCHESTER PL has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 148-150 MANCHESTER PL?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

24 Jones
24 Jones Street
Newark, NJ 07103
Mary Ann Apartments
510 Bloomfield Avenue
Newark, NJ 07107
Avalon Maplewood
200 Boyden Ave
Newark, NJ 07040
Eleven80
1180 Raymond Blvd
Newark, NJ 07102
Avalon Bloomfield Station
300 Glenwood Ave
Newark, NJ 07003
Gaslight Commons
28 W 3rd St
Newark, NJ 07079
Avalon Union
2400 Vauxhall Rd
Newark, NJ 07083
One Theatre Square
2 Center St
Newark, NJ 07102

Similar Pages

Newark 1 BedroomsNewark 2 Bedrooms
Newark Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNewark Apartments with Parking
Newark Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJ
Elizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJMorristown, NJ
Union City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJFort Lee, NJEnglewood, NJSummit, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Newark Central Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

New Jersey Institute of TechnologyEssex County College
Rutgers University-NewarkLIU Brooklyn
Kean University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity