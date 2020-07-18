148-150 MANCHESTER PL

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

1st floor 2 BR 2 Full Bath apartment for rent. LR/DR combo, kitchen, Master BR has its own Full Bath. All tiled floor. Apt has dishwasher +Central AC. Washer and Dryer hook up available in apartment. Tenant pays their own electricity, gas, heat, hot water. Tenant responsible for snow removal and take out garbage to street. 1 assigned parking space included. Available for move in on September 1, 2020. Landlord pays 1/2 realtor fees. No Pet. $35 credit check fee for each adult. 1.5 month security deposit. Tenants to provide their own washer, dryer, refrigerator. Pls inquire via EMAIL ONLY. Pls DO NOT call.