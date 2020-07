Amenities

Updated and Spacious 1 bedroom unit with bonus den in the heart of Morristown. Large living room with ceiling fan, spacious bedroom with double closets. Updated Eat in Kitchen. Use of backyard and parking for up to 3 cars included. Washer and Dryer in basement. Pets negotiable. Tenant responsible for 40% of water bill and lawn maintenance.