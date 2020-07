Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities conference room clubhouse courtyard gym game room e-payments media room cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pet friendly accepts section 8 alarm system bike storage business center car charging cc payments guest parking key fob access lobby package receiving pool table

The Metropolitan at 40 Park is located on the historic Morristown Green at the center of Morristown’s walkable retail and entertainment district, furnishing your lifestyle with fine restaurants, cafes, boutiques, galleries and the Community Theatre. Just blocks away, the Morristown Lafayette Train Station offers convenient, direct service to Manhattan via the Midtown Direct line. These luxury studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments includes a clubroom complete with a cutting-edge fitness center, game room and conference room; and a 2,500-square-foot rooftop terrace ideal for meeting with friends.