/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:38 PM
105 Apartments for rent in Morristown, NJ with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
27 Units Available
Morristown
Sofi Morristown Station
10 Lafayette Ave, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,879
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
1059 sqft
Located in the heart of Morristown and adjacent to the Morristown Train Station at the intersection of Morris Street and Lafayette Avenue, Sofi at Morristown Station is the ultimate choice in apartment home living.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 06:36pm
$
30 Units Available
Morristown
Modera 44
44 Prospect St, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$2,228
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,291
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,754
1146 sqft
Stylish apartments situated conveniently in downtown Morristown. Stunning interiors with movable kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, and custom cabinetry. Rooftop deck, outdoor kitchen, and fitness studio with yoga and spin rooms.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 11:38pm
20 Units Available
Sterling Parc at Hanover
2101 Glen Dr, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,055
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,114
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-285. Apartments feature private entrance as well as tall ceilings, walk-in closets, steel appliances, extra storage and in-unit laundry. Fireplace available. Amenities include coffee bar, 24-hour gym, grilling area and pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
7 Units Available
Morristown
Chancery Square
11 Cattano Ave, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,556
1108 sqft
Located in the heart of Morristown, NJ, near the Morristown Green. Unit amenities include dishwasher, garbage disposal and stainless steel appliances. Community features 24-hour gym, elevator, clubhouse and parking.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
27 Units Available
Morristown
The Metropolitan at 40 Park
40 Market St, Morristown, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,195
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1127 sqft
The Metropolitan at 40 Park is located on the historic Morristown Green at the center of Morristown’s walkable retail and entertainment district, furnishing your lifestyle with fine restaurants, cafes, boutiques, galleries and the Community Theatre.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 06:42pm
$
26 Units Available
Morristown
The Monroe
30 Cattano Ave, Morristown, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,944
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,569
903 sqft
This community's Morristown location is minutes from the high school and Mayo Performing Arts Center. It provides easy access to NYC and offers a courtyard, garage parking and 24-hour gym. Recently-renovated units offer hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
11 Units Available
Woodmont Knolls
200 Woodmont Drive, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,950
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
1219 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, just off of I-287. Community includes parking, pool, BBQ grills, bike storage and clubhouse. Residents live in units with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and extra storage.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 06:31pm
10 Units Available
Morristown
Alister Morristown
1 Washington Avenue, Bldg. 7, Apt. 4A, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,810
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
843 sqft
Pet-friendly community offers 1-2 bedroom units with hardwood floors and on-site parking garage. Located right off I-287 and close to Morristown National Park, Jacob Ford Park, New Jersey Transit, shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
16 Units Available
Morristown
Metropolitan Lofts
11 De Hart Street, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,395
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1122 sqft
Beautifully designed and ideally located, The Metropolitan Lofts is the newest addition to life in historic Morristown. Living here means having an apartment home with style and space. It means having amenities that are both relaxing and engaging.
1 of 4
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Morristown
65 WESTERN AVE
65 Western Avenue, Morristown, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,900
Updated and Spacious 1 bedroom unit with bonus den in the heart of Morristown. Large living room with ceiling fan, spacious bedroom with double closets. Updated Eat in Kitchen. Use of backyard and parking for up to 3 cars included.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Morristown
Morristown Gateway
12 Ridgedale Ave, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
Spacious open concept! Quality details & finishes - hardwood floors, plush carpeting, granite countertops, wood cabinetry & stainless steel appliances in the KIT.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Morristown
61 MT KEMBLE AVE 101
61 Mount Kemble Avenue, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Freshly Painted! It doesn't get any better than this. Walking distance to Morristown downtown shops, restaurants and bars. Lovely 2bedroom/2bath end unit with granite counter tops, breakfast bar, S/S appliances. Wood flooring in LR & DR.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Morristown
51 Mt Kemble
51 Mount Kemble Avenue, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1445 sqft
Immaculate quality renovated ultra modern move in condition ground floor end unit. Stunning kitchen and baths. Hardwood floors. Great open floor plan with 9' ceilings and recessed lighting. Washer /dryer in unit.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Morristown
44 RIDGEDALE AVE
44 Ridgedale Avenue, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
A rare gem! Centrally located: walking distance to train, shopping, dining, & downtown. Open floor plan with large living & dining rooms, wood floors, fireplace, and your own deck.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Morristown
41 MT KEMBLE AVE 203
41 Mount Kemble Avenue, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful bright and airy 2 bed 2 bath condo in the heart of Morristown. This unit is completely updated featuring BRAND NEW SS appliances, new bathrooms, all NEW electric and lighting throughout.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Morristown
11 DORADO DR Unit A
11 Dorado Drive, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Private End Unit, Multi-floor Townhome w/large Patio/Backyard. Fin. LL FR/plus Recroom. EIK, wood floors, Neutral. Applianc. incl. New FHA Heat/CAC system. Newer Dishwasher/Refrigerator. 3 levels. NO SHORT TERM/ NO PETS (NO exceptions) / NO SMOKERS.
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Morristown
52 ELM ST
52 Elm Street, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,000
Like new construction In the heart of Morristown Walking distance to Green and Mid town Direct train line Hardwood floors throughout In the unit dishwasher washer dryer Available May 1
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Morristown
7 PROSPECT ST 809
7 Prospect Street, Morristown, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,400
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Top Floor! Expanded living room area, California walk-in closet in BR & steam W/D Huge storage available. Hardwood flrs & 1 assigned parking . Gym in building.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Morristown
10 FORD AVE
10 Ford Avenue, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1000 sqft
SOHO in MOHO these units offer all of today's amenities with high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, laundry in unit,gym on premise & close to train
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Morristown
22 KING ST
22 King Street, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
Beautifully renovated 2 bed 1 bath apartment in the center of Morristown's Business District. This Home is completely renovated with a new custom kitchen with SS appliances. a new bathroom with new shower, toilet, and vanity.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Morristown
19 CLINTON ST
19 Clinton Street, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
All the charm & style of yesteryear with the modern conveniences of today. Beautifully updated light filled Victorian home w/great multi flr apartment . 3 Beds 1 Bath.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Morristown
12 WILLARD PL
12 Willard Place, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Adorable 2 + bedroom home offering a large backyard and great Morristown location. This home offers a back room as a study or play room 1st floor bedroom.
Results within 1 mile of Morristown
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
143 VISTA DR
143 Vista Drive, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Spacious 2 BR/2 bath furnished townhouse. Backs to the woods. Master BR has walk in closet and master bath, Washer & dryer in unit. Large living room with sliding doors to Deck. One assigned parking space but plenty of additional parking.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
164 VISTA DR
164 Vista Drive, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1410 sqft
WOW!! AWESOME updated condo. 1st Floor Unit - NO STEPS!! Newer flooring, appliances, and granite counter-tops. Community Pool and Clubhouse.
Similar Pages
Morristown 1 BedroomsMorristown 2 BedroomsMorristown 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMorristown 3 BedroomsMorristown Apartments with BalconyMorristown Apartments with Garage
Morristown Apartments with GymMorristown Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMorristown Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMorristown Apartments with ParkingMorristown Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Jersey City, NJNewark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJHackensack, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJ
Plainfield, NJHarrison, NJSomerset, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJLodi, NJOld Bridge, NJUpper Montclair, NJRoselle, NJLinden, NJWoodbridge, NJ