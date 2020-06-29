All apartments in Morristown
Find more places like Modera 55.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Morristown, NJ
/
Modera 55
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

Modera 55

55 Prospect St · (862) 325-5310
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Morristown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

55 Prospect St, Morristown, NJ 07960
Morristown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 225 · Avail. Jul 30

$2,486

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 240 · Avail. now

$2,462

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 638 sqft

Unit 340 · Avail. now

$2,462

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 639 sqft

Unit 506 · Avail. now

$2,462

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 639 sqft

See 10+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 501 · Avail. now

$3,339

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 985 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Modera 55.

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
car charging
clubhouse
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
bocce court
business center
cc payments
courtyard
dog grooming area
e-payments
internet access
lobby
online portal
Elegant meets effortless at Modera 55, where easy access to transit and buzzworthy dining options combine with fashionably-appointed floor plans and standout community amenities. Outfitted with gorgeous finishes and resort-style social spaces, Modera 55s smartly-designed Morristown apartments will ensure you and your home are always in style.From stone countertops to impressive nine-foot ceilings, the timeless design of the building is modern and fresh. Whether taking a soak in your freestanding bathtub or relaxing al fresco on your private balcony, youll do it in style at Modera 55.Community amenities abound at Modera 55, offers all the features you need from an outdoor kitchen and bar to a world-class pet spa to a car charging station. Experience life at the top with a truly stunning, expansive rooftop lounge and sundeck offering spectacular panoramic views of Morristown and beyond. Be within easy reach of everything the Morristown scene has to offer.Have more than a home at Modera 55.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: $600
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Parking garage: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Modera 55 have any available units?
Modera 55 has 15 units available starting at $2,462 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Modera 55 have?
Some of Modera 55's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Modera 55 currently offering any rent specials?
Modera 55 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Modera 55 pet-friendly?
Yes, Modera 55 is pet friendly.
Does Modera 55 offer parking?
Yes, Modera 55 offers parking.
Does Modera 55 have units with washers and dryers?
No, Modera 55 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Modera 55 have a pool?
Yes, Modera 55 has a pool.
Does Modera 55 have accessible units?
No, Modera 55 does not have accessible units.
Does Modera 55 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Modera 55 has units with dishwashers.
Does Modera 55 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Modera 55 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Modera 55?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Metropolitan Lofts
11 De Hart Street
Morristown, NJ 07960
Chancery Square
11 Cattano Ave
Morristown, NJ 07960
Alister Morristown
1 Washington Avenue, Bldg. 7, Apt. 4A
Morristown, NJ 07960
The Monroe
30 Cattano Ave
Morristown, NJ 07960
Sterling Parc at Hanover
2101 Glen Dr
Morristown, NJ 07927
Jefferson
51 Elm Street
Morristown, NJ 07960
Woodmont Knolls
200 Woodmont Drive
Morristown, NJ 07927
The Metropolitan at 40 Park
40 Market St
Morristown, NJ 07960

Similar Pages

Morristown 1 BedroomsMorristown 2 Bedrooms
Morristown Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMorristown Apartments with Parking
Morristown Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jersey City, NJNewark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJHackensack, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJ
Plainfield, NJHarrison, NJSomerset, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJLodi, NJOld Bridge, NJUpper Montclair, NJRoselle, NJLinden, NJWoodbridge, NJ
Rutherford, NJAvenel, NJSecaucus, NJFair Lawn, NJMadison, NJCaldwell, NJWestfield, NJChatham, NJEast Rutherford, NJShort Hills, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Kean UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
Essex County CollegeHudson County Community College
New Jersey City University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity