Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities car charging clubhouse cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool gym pet friendly bocce court business center cc payments courtyard dog grooming area e-payments internet access lobby online portal

Elegant meets effortless at Modera 55, where easy access to transit and buzzworthy dining options combine with fashionably-appointed floor plans and standout community amenities. Outfitted with gorgeous finishes and resort-style social spaces, Modera 55s smartly-designed Morristown apartments will ensure you and your home are always in style.From stone countertops to impressive nine-foot ceilings, the timeless design of the building is modern and fresh. Whether taking a soak in your freestanding bathtub or relaxing al fresco on your private balcony, youll do it in style at Modera 55.Community amenities abound at Modera 55, offers all the features you need from an outdoor kitchen and bar to a world-class pet spa to a car charging station. Experience life at the top with a truly stunning, expansive rooftop lounge and sundeck offering spectacular panoramic views of Morristown and beyond. Be within easy reach of everything the Morristown scene has to offer.Have more than a home at Modera 55.