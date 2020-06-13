/
Bound Brook
131 Apartments for rent in Bound Brook, NJ
Bound Brook
Bound Brook Apartments
73B Codrington Dr, Bound Brook, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,259
425 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
525 sqft
This community offers residents on-site parking, 24-hour emergency maintenance and a pet-friendly environment. Apartments include hardwood flooring, high-speed internet access, and free heat and hot water. Chimney Rock West and Codrington Park are both nearby.
Bound Brook
254 W FRANKLIN ST
254 West Franklin Street, Bound Brook, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Cozy 1 Bedroom Apartment on the 2nd floor with washer & dryer, updated kitchen with granite counter tops, beautiful hardwood floors, carpeting & windows. Huge storage space in attic. NO PETS PLEASE! Excellent credit is a must!
Bound Brook
2 VILLAGE CT
2 Village Court, Bound Brook, NJ
Studio
$1,800
2 Bedrooms 1 1/2 bathroom, Finished Basement, a lot of storage. Close to major highways 22, 28, 287, 78. Close to bus stop, train station, shopping centers, hospital. Available by 4/15/2020
South Bound Brook
15 Swing Bridge Lane
15 Swing Bridge Ln, South Bound Brook, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
2000 sqft
Luxury 2br Townhouse available - Property Id: 21586 Beautiful Canal Crossing townhome ready to move in.
508 Union Avenue
508 Union Avenue, Finderne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1000 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! Great 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment located in Bridgewater Twsp. Close all your shopping needs. Easy access to 287, 22 and 78. 1.4 miles to the Bridgewater train station and only 0.4 miles to the New York bus.
South Bound Brook
106 Johnson Street
106 Johnson St, South Bound Brook, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
2050 sqft
Gramercy Townhomes is a luxury townhomes complex featuring 22 luxurious 3-story townhouse-style apartments with unparalleled luxury features, located at 153 Main Street in South Bound brook, in the heart of the nation's largest metropolitan area -
3027 KING CT
3027 King Court, Somerset County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
Completely Renovated & Elegantly Designed 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath & 2 Car Garage Town Home. The 4th bedroom is in the finished walk-out basement complete with full bath and 2nd laundry room.
Avalon Somerset
500 Bristol Blvd, Somerset, NJ
Studio
$1,710
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,850
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1218 sqft
Spacious apartments and townhomes with in-unit washer and dryer, private patio or balcony, and gourmet kitchen. Modern designs with 9-foot ceilings and crown molding. Fitness center and pool. Pet friendly.
Dunellen
Avalon Piscataway
7000 Avalon Way, Dunellen, NJ
Studio
$1,745
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,885
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1316 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. Community has a fitness center, outdoor pool and lounge areas. Units have plank flooring, large walk-in closets and private balconies.
The Lena
100 River Park Dr, Raritan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,675
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1330 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances and quartz counters. Pet-friendly community featuring pool, tennis court, clubhouse and business center. Short drive to Char Steakhouse for fine dining or to Raritan Valley Park for recreation.
AVE Somerset
199 Pierce Street, Somerset, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,835
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
1168 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Somerset for your new home!Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Carlton Club Apartments
186 Carlton Club Dr, Piscataway, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,340
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Carlton Club Apartments, Middlesex County's premier 1 & 2 bedroom apartment rental location for all of central New Jersey-close to everything you need, including shopping, entertainment, restaurants and more! Commuters especially will enjoy the
78 14th St
78 14th Street, Somerset, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,299
2450 sqft
Lovely situated Capecod, a great Home perfectly suited for a loving Family. It is close (10 minutes) to hospitals like St.
510 Hamilton St Studio
510 Hamilton St, Somerset, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
863 sqft
New 2BR 2BA APT near Rutgers J&J RWJ New Brunswick - Property Id: 271352 - Brand New Apartment Building - On the Borderline of New Brunswick and Somerset - Less than a mile away to Rutgers and New Brunswick Train Station.
3 Boyard Court
3 Boyard Court, Somerset, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1460 sqft
3 Boyard Court Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom Townhouse - 3 Bedroom Townhouse, 2 1/2 Bath, Hardwood Floors, Ceramic Tile, New Carpeting on Stairway, Master Bedroom wtih attached bath Washer/Dryer in unit Landlord pays association fees Tenant pays all
Dunellen
432 Pulaski St
432 Pulaski Street, Dunellen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Available 07/01/20 Lovely 2 Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 66937 Freshly painted Large 2 bedroom apartment-2nd floor in 2 family home. Dining rom, Living room with beautiful expansive window.
573 Bridgewater Ave
573 Bridgewater Avenue, Finderne, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1464 sqft
4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, renovated kitchen & backyard - Property Id: 292712 4 Bedroom / 2 bath / large living room / large backyard Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292712 Property Id 292712 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5828221)
78 14-th St.
78 14th St, Somerset, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,299
2500 sqft
4 Bedroom, 3 full baths Home - Property Id: 13024 Lovely situated Capecod close to great shopping malls & all you need in a quiet, residential area.
269, N. 1-st, Ave. B
269 N 1st Ave, Manville, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1300 sqft
Lovely Cute, Spacious, Sunny, 2 Bdrms - Property Id: 45252 Live in style. Treasure your time in this special home.
110 SUNNYVALE CT
110 Sunnyvale Court, Somerset, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1500 sqft
Great location for living: close to major highways, mass transit ,universities, New Brunswick, Princeton, convenient for shopping, child care, worship etc. End unit with much privacy and charm. Lots of light and space , lake view.
Green Knoll
181 CRESTVIEW RD
181 Crestview Road, Green Knoll, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
Bright & sunny end-unit townhouse with true 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The entire unit was just painted designer gray. New carpeting and new gray planking flooring has also been installed.
306 N 4th
306 North 4th Avenue, Manville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Spacious colonial-style townhouse, 3 large BRs, 2.5bths. Master BR has it's own private bath and walk in closet, LR, DR or FR, EIK. Full bsmt.w/laundry area. 1-car garage. Gas heat, central air, Patio.
142 W CLIFF ST
142 West Cliff Street, Somerville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Recently remodeled 3 bedroom 4 full bath Craftsman Style home. Gourmet kitchen boasts large center island, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops & recessed lighting. French doors from the kitchen lead to deck and private yard.
63 E CLIFF ST
63 East Cliff Street, Somerville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
Walk to town, train, shopping and restaurants! Updated END unit townhome in the heart of Somerville. Abuts park with walking trails! Central air, stainless steelappliances and more. No smoking!
